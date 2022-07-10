‘Trust’, the novel by Argentine Hernán Díaz that will star Kate Winslet

Hernán Díaz, author of the original story and now co-producer of its miniseries version with Winslet.

“Trust”Argentine novel Hernan Diaz which will be published in Spanish next March, will be adapted into a miniseries format by American actress and producer Kate Winslet and will air on HBOconfirmed to Télam the writer who has lived in the United States for years, who will act as co-executive producer of the audiovisual version based on his English-language bestseller and where he addresses the subject of money and finance based on the idea that “money has a structure similar to fiction”.

Hernán Díaz was born in Buenos Aires in 1973, He spent his childhood in Sweden and now lives in the United States, where he teaches at Columbia University. He writes in English, published an academic book on Borges and the only fiction translated into Spanish of his is “In the distance” (Impedimenta)which earned him several awards, including the Saroyan International Prize, the Cabell Award, the Prix Page America, the New American Voices Award, and was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Best Fiction.

His second novel, “Trust”, which will be published and translated into Spanish by Anagrama in March 2023, also received very good reviews -The New York Times defines it as “four novels in one” for its unique stylistic structure- to the point that since the book was published (it will have versions in 25 languages) with such good repercussion, several production companies have been interested in buying the film rights. Díaz evaluated them all until he chose: HBO and Kate Winslet, the actress from films like “Titanic,” “The Life of David Gale” and the recent -and highly awarded- “Mare of Easttown.”

“After a long process, it became clear that HBO was the best fit for the book. We’re just now starting to have serious conversations about how to approach the adaptation. My role is executive producer, so I’m involved in all aspects of development. of the project”the writer tells Télam through an exchange of emails from the airport while taking a flight from Buenos Aires to New York, where he lives.

“The only thing that sustains money is trust. There is no material link between a note and its value. The monetary value comes only from a series of conventions that we have all decided to accept. “ Hernan Diaz

Production is still in an incipient stage, so the details lack some adjustments that will be defined along the way. For now, what is known: it is likely that the miniseries will consist of about six chapters, Kate Winslet assumes the production and one of the protagonists, and the release date, they estimate, will take place between 2024 and 2025.

Télam: When “A lo far” was published in Spanish, you told this agency that you didn’t do the translation because you were interested in the fact that as a “literary artifact” it existed in a version completely unrelated to your authorship. Do you conceive the audiovisual format in the same way? Are you interested in producing other possible versions of your text?

Hernán Díaz: It is always a bit strange to see a book that one worked on for years in the hands of other people. You think you know everything about that text. But this is not always true. It is a great experience to discover new aspects of the story thanks to the intervention of other people. In this particular case, “Trust” is a novel that plays with different literary genres. I think it’s going to be very interesting to see how the adaptation will play with different film genres.

T: And what is it like to connect with your own text from another perspective? Or perhaps your function has to do with safeguarding it from the intentions of others, guarding the text from its derivations?

HD: I would like to achieve a certain balance. On the one hand, of course I want to protect the integrity of the text. Not only in aesthetic terms, but also politically, given that the plot of the novel revolves around power and money, the political side is essential. But on the other hand, I also think it is essential that everyone who works on the series has the latitude and freedom to find their own tone and their own aesthetic.

T: There seems to be an idea, almost a myth, that reaching the screen is the greatest aspiration of a book. In this case, not only is it an audiovisual adaptation that will be broadcast by a major global company, but the series is starred by one of the most prominent actresses, Kate Winslet. Do you feel that “Trust” with this adaptation has reached the top?

HD: Although I am a novelist, cinema has always been a great influence. And it’s a great privilege to be able to work alongside such immensely talented people. Kate Winslet, in particular, strikes me as an absolute genius. All the ideas that she has shared so far are totally brilliant.

T: How is that joint work?

HD: Kate Winslet is also an executive producer. We just started. All of this was closed just a couple of weeks ago, so for now, our conversations are very informal. Above all, it is about getting to know each other and finding a common aesthetic. But this has been very easy because we see the project in the same way. From the first moment, when we exchanged the first ideas and names of possible collaborators, there was a great affinity. What Kate brings to the project is so much more than her acting. She is a brilliant person, with incredible sensitivity and a very deep understanding of the formal aspect of cinema. And she’s also incredibly funny, which makes working together a joy.

T: You mention that the “serious” conversation about the adaptation started now. Do you manage any possible deadline, or expectation, for its premiere?

HD: Everything is moving at high speed. I think it’s realistic to think of a premiere in 2024, but it’s more likely to be in 2025. It’s a very big project and sometimes the biggest complication is getting all the participants available at the same time. Luckily, those potential logistical issues are our only hurdle for now.

T: With the growing production of proposals on streaming platforms, we increasingly see how literature influences the creation of much of this content. How do you understand this phenomenon?

HD: Yes, in the United States there is a very fluid communication between the literary world and limited series. What interests me most about this format is that it offers almost a novelistic experience. This is mainly noticeable in relation to time, both on and off screen: in narrative terms, it is obviously possible to go further and dwell on details that would not fit in a feature film. But also from the viewer’s point of view, the way you watch a series is similar to how you read a novel: because of its length, you watch, or read, in segments and not all at once. The result is that daily life and fiction are slightly intertwined.

T: The central axis of the novel is money and finances. How does the idea of ​​trust intervene, as indicated by the translation of the word trust?

HD: The only thing that sustains money is trust. There is no material link between a ticket and its value. The monetary value comes only from a series of conventions that we have all decided to accept. Money thus has a structure similar to fiction. It is a fiction in which we all believe. In which we all trust. And this is one of the crucial aspects of the book: how fiction can shape and determine reality. I am particularly interested in fictions that are accepted as historical fact, which of course has direct political consequences. And almost all the narratives around capital have this fictional and highly ideological dimension.

T: Money is a subject that is rarely approached from fiction. Why do you think this vacancy exists? And how does “Trust” intervene there as an operation that fictionalizes or reimagines reality?

HD: It is very curious that money is almost completely absent from the American literary canon. There are, of course, many novels that deal with adjacent themes. There is, for example, a rich literary tradition in the United States about class tensions. Or we could also think of the social realism of the first half of the 20th century and the novels that eloquently denounce economic exploitation and inequality. But there is very little fiction dealing with money itself and with the process of capital accumulation. On the one hand, there is an absolute obsession with money; on the other, it is a subject that is not talked about. It is a huge taboo in American culture.

T: Many have valued “Trust” for its power to show reality, like an X-ray. Do you think of literature from that intention?

HD: Intention is the worst enemy of literature