Tom Cruise’s training to stay as if he were 30 years old

Tom Cruise has just turned 60 and has become a Hollywood icon, with the highest-grossing movie on the billboard and an absolutely enviable physical appearance. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has become the most successful premiere of the actor, which comfortably exceeded one billion dollars globally, of which 500 million belong to the US market. But in addition, the interpreter of ‘Pete Mitchell’ maintains a strict physical training and diet, to stay as if he were 30 years old.

The actor celebrated his birthday at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, held at the Silverstone circuit, in the county of Northamptonshire, in the United Kingdom. The Hollywood star followed the competition with interest, in which his friend Lewis Hamilton finished third on the podium. In the photographs that circulated on social networks, the protagonist of “Mission Impossible” was seen to look impeccable, smiling and as young as when he recorded “Top Gun” in 1986.

At 60, Tom Cruise remains in very good physical shape and seems to have discovered the secret of eternal youth, because he looks 20 years younger. However, the actor has always recognized his discipline in exercising, as well as a strict diet that respects the rule of small portions throughout the day with meals prepared by his personal chefs, so that he maintains energy. .

In an interview with Men’s Health Cruise, he revealed that he does a lot of physical exercise every day, he likes to take his kayak out to sea, practice caving and fencing, he also complements it with “treadmill, weights… rock climbing, hiking… jogging ( …) I do so many different activities. Regularly swapping cardio and strength work with something like fencing or rock climbing helps me maintain flexibility and balance — the first two things that tell your age,” he said.

Regarding his diet, he normally consumes grilled and low-fat foods such as fish, egg whites, chicken, oatmeal and vegetables. But take special care with the quantities, that is why you usually consume about 15 small meals throughout the day that add up to a total of 1200 calories, never exceeding that amount. On his skin it has been speculated that he goes to expensive aesthetic treatments such as lifting, application of hyaluronic acid or tensor threads. However, close sources have pointed out that the actor does not spend on expensive skin treatments, but prefers to use natural things that give good results. Tom Cruise submerges his face in ice water for a few seconds, and it is after this that he applies his skin products, including a good moisturizer, eye cream and some serum.

In addition to having discovered the secret of eternal youth at the age of 60, Tom Cruise has many reasons to celebrate his birthday. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has grossed more than a billion euros worldwide, and has established itself as one of the highest-grossing films of all time, according to Forbes. “I feel privileged to be able to do what I love,” revealed the acclaimed actor.