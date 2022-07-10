Today’s matches: Toluca vs Atlas, live the match of day 2 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura

Liga MX live: Toluca vs Atlas

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 45′ | Changes for the plugin: Sanvezzo by Gonzlez. Edison Flores enters and Aguilera leaves.

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 45′ | START THE COMPLEMENT!

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 45 +5′ | We are going to rest in the Nemesio. Attractive match where four goals have fallen.

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 45 +5′ | POST! Chal sends the service and Herrera seems to finish it off. The ball hits the metal.

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 45 +4′ | Long ball for Ocejo but the young man does not achieve good control. Goal kick.

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 45 +2′ | Corner kick for Toluca, the Red Devils don’t trust. The defense manages to ward off the danger.

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 45′ | Five minutes added…

Toluca 3-1 Atlas | 43′ | GOOOOOOOOOL! Rocha y Ocejo service defines for the discount. The attacker arrived fully. An error by Baeza in the play.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 41′ | Off the hook from Leo but Zaldvar stops him and is reprimanded. Free kick in three quarters.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 39′ | Nervo’s hard foul on Gonzalez and he is reprimanded.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 38′ | Chal service that Volpi controls smoothly.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 36′ | After the scare, Toluca regains control of the ball and seeks to put ice in the first half.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 34′ | EYE! Service for the attacker and the striker misses the discount.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 32′ | ON THE ONE HAND! Huge service to the second post and Guzmn finishes off. Camilo saves and sends to the corner.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 32′ | The ball is at the feet of Atlas now, but they can’t reflect the possession of the covered ones and they don’t find chances in three quarters.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 30′ | The change is made and Guzmn enters.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 29′ | The Toluca waits in the middle block and the revolutions drop slightly. Atlas begins to associate.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 27′ | López leaves due to hip discomfort. Guzmán still hasn’t entered.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 25′ | The ‘Dedos’ López is thrown and can no longer continue. Guzmn enter in his place.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 23′ | Fernndez receives the ball and dominates the ball. Chal commits a foul and has a free kick. Leo’s collection goes up.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 21′ | Toluca does not lend the ball and stays close to fourth. Meneses scored the diagonal and Camilo deflected the ball so that González did not connect.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 19′ | The goal scored by Fernando Navarro was his first goal with the Mexiquenses jersey.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 17′ | An unknown Atlas seems unable to impose himself in the middle of the field. Just a shot of danger.

Toluca 3-0 Atlas | 15′ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! The scarlet ones place the third set piece. Huerta defines in the area after a free kick service charged by Fernndez. This is a hit.

Toluca 2-0 Atlas | 12′ | Fernando Hernndez determines that there is no foul and the goal is conceded for Toluca.

Toluca 2-0 Atlas | 11′ | The goal is reviewed for a probable foul…

Toluca 2-0 Atlas | 10′ | GOOOOOOOOOL! Toluca extends the advantage of Navarro’s hand. Assistance from Menses and Vargas collaborates in the goalkeeper.

Toluca 1-0 Atlas | 08′ | Chal perforates and in the hand-hand I could not against Volpi.

Toluca 1-0 Atlas | 07′ | Until now, the two-time champion has not been able to approach Volpi’s goalkeeper with danger.

Toluca 1-0 Atlas | 05′ | High pressure for Atlas, now he tries to recover the ball but Toluca goes well with the possession.

Toluca 1-0 Atlas | 03′ | GOOOOOOOOOL! Toluca opens the scoring with a shot from Leo Fernndez. Great play by Ruiz and pass by Navarro.

Toluca 0-0 Atlas | 02′ | Approach of Toluca but Santamara clears.

Toluca 0-0 Atlas | 00′ | START THE PARTY! The ball is already rolling in the Nemesio Diez.

Everything ready for the match between Toluca and Atlas at the Nemesio Diez

Toluca 0-0 Atlas | PREVIOUS | The teams go out to the field for the commitment, start shortly…

Toluca, in search of cutting the losing streak against Atlas

11:50 a.m. | Toluca they have not beaten Atlas in the last three home games. The balance is one draw and two setbacks. While in general terms, the Mexicans have won in one of the last five it was in Jalisco.

Toluca 2-4 Atlas | Closure 2022

Toluca 0-0 Atlas | Guardians 2021

Toluca 0-2 Atlas | Closing 2020

Toluca goes out on the field to warm up

11:40 a.m. | The Red Devils take to the field for warm-up moves.

Julin Quiones does not play against Toluca



11:30 a.m. | Julin Quiones was not risky for this commitment due to the fracture in his hand so he did not see activity.

Very good Sunday to all and Welcome to the direct of the match between Toluca and Atlas corresponding to day 2 of the Apertura 2022. The Red Devils want to string together their second victory against some ‘rojinegros’ who have just equaled against America.

The reinforced team of Ignacio Ambriz defeated Necaxa with a great performance by Volpi. Now they hope to maintain their great start and excite the fans at home.

The two-time champion looks like a very well-crafted painting, so multiple emotions are promised. Do not miss all the actions of this game minute by minute by BRAND Clear.

Confirmed alignment of Toluca

The XI of Toluca: volpi; López, Huerta, Mosquera, Angulo; Navarro, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Fernández, and González.

Confirmed Atlas Alignment



The XI of Atlas: Vargas; Abella, Reyes, Aguilera, Santamara, Chal; Zaldvar, Rocha; Ocejo and Herrera.

