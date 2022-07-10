Today’s ephemeris, July 10, 2022. What happened on July 10?

On a day like today 1517, concludes the printing of the sixth and last volume of the Complutense Polyglot Bible, commissioned by Cardinal Cisneros. In 1940, the air battle of Britain begins, the most important of its kind in World War II. In 1949, the Khait earthquake of magnitude 7.5 causes 12,000 deaths in Tajikistan (USSR). In 1964British designer Mary Quant presents the miniskirt in London.

What happened on July 10?

1517/ The printing of the sixth and last volume of the Complutensian Polyglot Bible, commissioned by Cardinal Cisneros, is completed.

1921/ China grants independence to Outer Mongolia.

1925/ Inauguration of the International University City of Paris.

1925/ The Soviet news agency TASS, heir to the Russian Telegraphic Agency (ROSTA), is born.

1927/ General José Sanjurjo considers the war in Morocco to be over after subduing the Ajmás.

1930/ 151 miners die in an explosion at the Wenceslaus-Grube mine in Hausdorf (Upper Silesia).

1936/ The anthem of Andalusia is performed for the first time, with music by José del Castillo and lyrics by Blas Infante.

1939/ The Japanese push back Soviet-Mongolian troops on the Manchukuo border.

1940/ The air battle of Britain begins, the most important of its kind in World War II.

1940/ The collaborationist French Government with Nazi Germany is established in Vichy and Marshal Philippe Pétain signs a new Constitution.

1941/ World War II: Finland attacks the USSR with the invasion of Karelia.

1949/ “Bicycle Thief”, by Vittorio de Sica, awarded at the Knokke Festival (Belgium).

1949/ The Khait earthquake of magnitude 7.5 causes 12,000 deaths in Tajikistan (USSR).

1953/ The CPSU Politburo announces the arrest of the First Vice President and Minister of Internal Affairs, Laurenti Beria, for plotting against the State.

1953/ In the Syrian elections the new Constitution is approved and Adib Shishakli is elected President of the Republic.

1956/ The British House of Lords rejects the abolition of the death penalty.

1960/ The USSR wins the first football European Championship by beating Yugoslavia (2-1), in Paris.

1962/ Important restructuring of the Spanish Government and the Vice Presidency is created for General Agustín Muñoz Grandes.

1962/ Telstar 1, the first commercial communications satellite, is launched from Cape Canaveral.

1964/ British designer Mary Quant presents the miniskirt in London.

1965/ The Rolling Stones get their first number 1 on the Billboard charts with “I can’t get no satisfaction”.

1971/ King Hasan II of Morocco is unharmed in an attack in Skhirat.

1973/ The Bahama Islands gain independence.

1976/ A cloud of dioxin gas causes a catastrophe in Seveso (Italy).

1978/ The president of Mauritania, Ould Dadah, is overthrown by a coup by Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Ould Salek.

1982/ The Statute of Autonomy of the Valencian Community comes into force.

1985/ The French secret services sink the “Rainbow warrior”, a Greenpeace ship, in Auckland (New Zealand).

1991/ Borís Yeltsin takes office as president of the Russian Federation, after being elected by direct and secret ballot.

1992/ The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) approves the monitoring operation of the UN embargo on Serbia and Montenegro.

1994/ Victory of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Leonid Kuchma wins the presidential elections.

1997/ ETA kidnaps Miguel Ángel Blanco Garrido, a PP councilor in the Ermua Town Hall (Vizcaya), and fulfills his threat to kill him within 48 hours.

2000/ At least 218 people die and another hundred disappear when the dump in Payatas, Manila (Philippines), collapses.

2000/ The Israeli president, Ezer Weizman, resigns involved in a corruption case.

2005/ It is known that ETA expels Francisco Mugica Garmendia, “Pakito”, and five other activists for defending the abandonment of arms.

2006/ José Ramos Horta, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1992, is sworn in as Prime Minister of East Timor.

2008/ Apple opens its App Store, with 500 applications for your Iphone and Ipod, of which a hundred are free. The next day he puts his iPhone 3G up for sale.

2009/ The G8 Summit concludes in L’Aquila (Italy), with the commitment to donate 20,000 million dollars against hunger.

2011/ The last issue of the British sensationalist “News of the World” is published, which closes after 168 years due to illegal wiretapping scandals.

2011/ 122 people die in the sinking of the tourist boat “Bulgaria” on the Volga River, in the Republic of Udmurtia.

2012/ The Eurogroup grants Spain an initial disbursement of 30,000 million euros to clean up the banking system.

2013/ The Luxembourg prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, resigns after losing confidence due to an espionage scandal.

2018/ The judge of the Supreme Court Pablo Llarena finalizes the investigation of the Catalan “procés” and declares the fugitives in rebellion.

2018/ The rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach in a cave in Thailand ends.

What happened on July 10 in America?

1555/ Havana is assaulted, set on fire and destroyed by the French pirate Jacques de Sores.

1854/ One hundred merchants from Buenos Aires founded the current Stock Exchange.

1863/ The Board of Notables of Mexico accepts the monarchical regime and offers the crown to Archduke Maximilian of Austria.

1940/ The president of Paraguay, José Félix Estigarribia, approves a new Constitution.

1976/ The Peruvian Government overcomes the rebellion led by Brigadier General Carlos Bobbio Centurión.

1992/ Former Panamanian President Manuel Antonio Noriega is sentenced in Miami to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. Later reduced to 20 years.

2001/ Jorge Videla, former Argentine president, is prosecuted for Operation Condor (persecution and extermination of opponents in South American countries).

2003/ The Assembly of El Salvador approves the sending of 360 soldiers to the multinational force authorized by the UN in Iraq, which remained until 2008.

2005/ Puerto Ricans approve in a referendum to change the legislative system from bicameral to unicameral, but that it needs a constitutional reform to be carried out.

2014/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Raúl Castro meet in Havana.

Who was born on July 10?

1509/ John Calvin, French theologian of the Protestant Reformation.

1830/ Camille Pissarro, French painter.

1856/ Nikola Tesla, American inventor.

1871/ Marcel Proust, French writer.

1902/ Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet.

1913/ Salvador Espriú, Spanish poet in Catalan.

1922/ Jake Lamotta, “Raging Bull”, American former boxer.

1931/ Alice Ann Munro, Canadian writer and 2013 Nobel Prize winner.

1943/ Arthur Ashe, American tennis player.

1943/ Albert Boadella, theater director.

1957/ María José Cantudo, Spanish actress.

1953/ Pedro Larumbe, Spanish chef.

1967/ Ronnie Antoine Nader, the first Ecuadorian cosmonaut.

1972/ Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress.

1975/ Ruth “Gabriel”, Spanish actress.

1980/ Jessica Simpson, American singer.

Who died on July 10?

1851/ Louis Jacques Mandé Daguerre, one of the “fathers” of photography.

1978/ Alfonso Paso, Spanish playwright.

1983/ Estrellita Castro, Spanish actress and singer.

2013/ Concha García Campoy, Spanish journalist.

2015/ Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor.

2018/ José María Setién, Spanish bishop.

2020/ Jackie Charlton, English footballer and manager.

Santoral of July 10.