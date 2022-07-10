‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman Remembers Reading About Her “Budding Breasts” in Review at 13

Natalie Portman has opened up about reading a review of herself at the age of 13 that referred to her “budding breasts”.

The actress was 11 years old when she starred in her first film, Lion, from director Luc Besson, and starred in several other major Hollywood films as a teenager.

Now when talking to The Sunday Times Style, The 41-year-old explained how she feels uncomfortable with how the media sexualized her at the time.

“I think at that time it was very normal,” he told the outlet.

“Some of it was the types of papers that were written and it was also the way journalists felt entitled to write about them.”

Portman went on to recall one review in particular. “I remember reading a review of myself when I was about 13 years old that mentioned my sprouting breasts.”

The actress commented on how she responded by choosing to “put on all these defenses” as she got older and reject any script that involved sex or love scenes.

“It was like, they’re not going to see me that way, because it felt like a vulnerable position and also a less respectable position, in a way, to be characterized like that,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress commented on the public’s response to the physical transformation she underwent to prepare for her role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“It’s quite unusual and wonderful to be tasked with getting big as a woman,” she said.

“Most of the body transformations that we are asked to do is to be as small as possible and there is an emotional and sociological correlate to that.”