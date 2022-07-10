Thor: love and thunder: its approval among critics declines | Chris Hemsworth | Thor 4 | Marvel | Cinema and series
The fourth installment of the god of thunder, “Thor: love and thunder, arrived in Peruvian theaters on July 7 under the direction of Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth. Its premiere continues to give something to talk about thanks to its adventure different from what we saw before in the MCU.
As we have seen, the Asgardian hero embarked on a quest to find peace after the tragic events of “Avengers: Endgame”: the death of his family and the destruction of Asgard. However, he had to return to his days as a warrior after the appearance of Gorr, the butcher of the gods.
YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp is coming to Netflix! Actor will be Louis XV in new historical streaming movie
The official release of “Thor 4” came with a 74% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The tape feels like a rehash of Ragnarok”, condemned the critics of the medium at the time. Days later, his rating dropped to 68%, implying that he is just leveling off.
What do critics say about the film?
- Forbes: “Feels like a party no one wants to go to, or a movie that only exists because Marvel needed a surefire sequel between franchise starts.”
- The Hollywood Reporter: “Chris Hemsworth remains a big muscle man, but the stakes never take on much urgency in a movie too busy, wisecracking and youthful to tell a gripping story.”
- Los Angeles Times: “A not-so-powerful ‘Thor’ that’s harmless, but absurd”
- Diario El País: ”Irony with oneself and self-parody do not always have to work, and this time Taika Waititi has crossed the line (…) Too many moments in which the sublimation of jokes mutates into ridicule”.