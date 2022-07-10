“Thor: Love and Thunder” has the best box office opening of the franchise

“Thor: Love and Thunder” grossed $143 million in its opening weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to production house estimates released Sunday. It is the best opening of the franchise and another success story in the summer season of 2022 in theaters.

The second Thor film directed by Taika Waititi opened in 4,375 theaters over the weekend, starting from Thursday. It easily dominated the box office, displacing “Minions: The Rise of Gru” to second place. Including international figures, where “Love and Thunder” has opened in 47 countries since the middle of last week, its global total is $302 million.

The Thor franchise has grown with each film, something unusual in franchise cinema in general, but not impossible for Marvel. The first film opened to $65.7 million in 2011, followed by $85.7 million for “The Dark World” in 2013 and the 122.7 million dollars of “Ragnarok” in 2017. Waititi, who also directed “Ragnarok,” is credited with rejuvenating the series, infusing it with humor, irreverence, and leaning toward a larger-than-usual metallic aesthetic.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth star in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Jasin Boland)

Some 60% of the audience was male, and 53% were between 18 and 34 years old, according to the polls.

“Love and Thunder” brings back Chris HemsworthTessa Thompson and Natalie Portmanwhose character Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor. Russell Crowe also appears as Zeus and Christian bale is the villain Gorr the God Butcher. He also has the highest production cost for a Thor film, at an estimated $250 million.

Here are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final figures will be released on Monday.

1. “Thor: Love and Thunder”, 143 million.

2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” 45.6 million.

3. “Top Gun: Maverick”, 15.5 million.

4. “Elvis”, 11 million.

5. “Jurassic World: Dominion,” 8.4 million.

6. “The Black Phone”, 7.7 million.

7. “Lightyear”, 2.9 million.

8. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” 340,000.

9. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” 262,000.

10. “Mr. Malcolm’s List”, 245,416.

