‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth’s family has cameos in the film, and they are not the only ones

Warning, SPOILERS!

*This article contains spoilers for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Don’t read on if you haven’t seen it.

It’s still too early to tell if Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s children will follow in their parents’ footsteps and become actors, but if they do, they can say they got off to a good start early. And it is that Marvel’s new installment of God of Thunder, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, includes cameos from the three little Hemsworth-Pataky. But beware, they are not the only children in the cast that appear in the film.

But let’s go by parts. The twins of the marriage, Tristan and Sasha, have a brief participation in the film. Specifically, Tristan plays the child Thor who appears in a brief montage of the character running at the beginning of the film. The eldest daughter of the couple also appears in ‘Love and Thunder’, but hers is much more than a cameo. In fact, her character is very important in the plot, since plays the daughter of Gorr, Christian Bale’s character, whose name is revealed at the end of the film: Love. After Gorr’s death, Thor assumes the responsibility of taking care of Love, which gives Dad Hemsworth the opportunity to share a couple of scenes with his daughter.

On the other hand, Elsa Pataky herself also makes a cameo in the film, although it’s one of those hard to spot unless you’re told. It also happens at the beginning, during the montage of Thor’s past adventures, where we see him making out with a werewolf on top of a giant wolf. And that woman is none other than Patakywhich returns to her husband the cameo he made in his Netflix movie, ‘Interceptor’.

And the thing does not stop there. Natalie Portman’s children, Christian Bale and the director, Taika Waititi (who also plays Korg), also have cameos in the film.. Waititi himself has confirmed this in an interview with Marvel.com, where he reveals that he had not planned to include so many children in the cast, but that he soon realized that most of them had little ones and it seemed like a good idea to take advantage of it for the final battle, in which children take power.

In addition, the children of the protagonists not only acted, but also participated in the creative process of the film. Waititi asked them to draw the shadow monsters that Gorr summons, and took the drawings to the visual development department to bring them to life.. “Is incredible”Waititi tells Marvel. “I love the idea that my kids can look back on this moment and think ‘Wow, we were there’ and it’s all recorded”.

“It’s sticky!”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly along with the rest of the cast, Christian Bale details what the experience of working with India Rose Hemsworth was like. “One of the most memorable moments for me was working with India, Chris’s little girl”Bale says, addressing the Australian actor. “She’s gorgeous. But it was also really nice to see your relationship and hear her say, ‘Who is this scarred, weird bald guy who keeps crying on me?’ I saw what a good father you are, guiding her in everything with care: ‘No, stay there. I know it’s a bit gross, but you stay there”.

However, as Hemsworth recounts, it took India a while to get used to Bale’s terrifying look as Gorr. “You’re supposed to kiss him on the head”recalls the actor amused, “And she was like, ‘It’s sticky.’ And I’m like, ‘India, you’re not really kissing her head! And she’s like, ‘It’s sticky!'”.