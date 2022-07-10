Thor: Love and Thunder, 10 Easter Eggs on the Marvel movie

Natalie Portman at the San Diego Comicon

Just two months after Doctor Strange’s return, we witnessed that of the thunder god in Thor: Love and Thunder, the sixth feature film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An adventure that takes a break from the multiversal component of the franchise, focusing instead on a more personal story whose broader implications pertain to the divine area of ​​the MCU (partially adapting the cycle of stories written by Jason Aaron). This does not mean that there are several small references to popular culture, comics and more. And so, as usual, here is our overview of the main ones Easter Eggs related to the film. NB The article contains spoilers!

1. Family roles

Thor: Love and Thunder, a photo from the film

Several members of Chris Hemsworth’s family appear in Thor: Love and Thunder: his twin sons play the infant Thor in the initial flashback, while his daughter plays the role of Love, the progeny of Gorr. Elsa Pataky, the actor’s wife, is the wolfwife (after being Jane Foster in a scene in Thor: The Dark World, where you can’t see her face), and her brother Luke Hemsworth returns as the Asgardian actor. who plays the god of thunder in the theater, already seen in Thor: Ragnarok. Additionally, some of the New Asgard resident children are played by the children of Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman.

2. Wife and husband

God’s Favorite Idiot: a still photo

As in the previous film, we witness a theatrical performance that recounts the exploits of Thor. In this case, the scene shown is that of Odin’s death and Hela’s entry into the scene, destroying Mjolnir. We already saw the father of the gods and his two sons five years ago, with new entry Melissa McCarthy in the role of Hela. Beside her there is also her husband Ben Falcone, who for the occasion plays the organizer of the show. The two were able to participate in the film because they were already in Australia for professional reasons, to shoot the comedy God’s Favorite Idiot (of which Falcone is the creator and protagonist) for Netflix.

3. The origin of the sword

An image of Gorr

As some specific character rights are still held by other studios, Marvel is sometimes forced to modify or omit certain details when adapting the comics into their films. This is the case with Gorr and his sword, capable of killing any deity. In the film the origin of the weapon is not specified, while in the comic it is the creation of Knull, an alien entity to whom we also owe the existence of the symbionts, seen in the Sony films (Venom and Venom – Carnage’s Fury). In the paper universe, the blade was created from the severed head of one of the Celestials, an extraterrestrial race seen in the Eternals.

4. From one universe to another

Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale in a scene from the film

As is the case with virtually every movie now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is enriched with actors who have been on the other side of the fence, in the DC universe. At this round, the main new recruits are Christian Bale, who was Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy, and Russell Crowe, aka Jor-El in the DC Extended Universe. Additionally, Melissa McCarthy was one of the stars in Queens of Crime, an adaptation of a miniseries by Vertigo, the defunct adult reader label.

5. Interstellar references

Interstellar: a spectacular image of the black hole

In an attempt to explain to another patient what his field of science is, Jane Foster asks him if he has seen the films Point of No Return and Interstellar. As it happens, both feature films have cast actors related to the MCU, and to this film in particular: in the first there are Sam Neill (the actor who plays Odin) and Laurence Fishburne (Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp), while in the second there is Matt Damon (the actor who plays Loki).

6. Darryl’s Return

Captain America: Civil War, Cap and his team in the first trailer for the Marvel movie

Among the most unexpected surprises of the film is the appearance of Darryl, who is here a tour guide in New Asgard. The character, conceived by Waititi, had previously appeared in three short films that were intended to introduce the irreverent tone of Thor: Ragnarok, and were attached to the Blu-ray releases of that film and Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange. Also available on Disney +, the first two shorts tell of how Thor became Darryl’s roommate, and explain his absence during the conflict between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark (but are not considered canonical because they contradict information about Bruce Banner’s role in the Phase Three). The third is the story of how Darryl, after Thor’s departure, found himself with a new roommate: the Grandmaster.

7. Divine cameos

Given the plot of the film, there is no shortage of brief appearances of various divine entities, including Falligar, whose corpse we see; Bast, previously seen in Black Panther; and Bao, the god of dumplings, which is a tribute to Pixar’s short film Bao. Taika Watiti voices the Kronana deity (the same race as Korg), and in the same scene it is possible to glimpse the actor Jonathan Brugh, one of the protagonists of What We Do in the Shadows. Finally, in the mid-credits is introduced Hercules, whose role will presumably be antagonistic in the next feature film dedicated to Thor. To interpret it is the English Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent in Ted Lasso.

8. Korg’s lover

Moana: Princess Moana in an image from the film

One of the more subtle gags is at the end of the film, when Korg has a new body and claims that she has finally found love, in the form of a fellow named Dwayne. Since they are both made of rock, it is difficult to think that it is not a tribute to Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, whose filmography is partially linked to that of Taika Waititi: the New Zealand director, in fact, wrote a first version of the script for Oceania, in which Johnson’s English-language version voices Maui.

9. Some like ABBA

Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth during a scene from the film

The flashback that delves into the love story between Thor and Jane Foster is accompanied by the song Our Last Summer of ABBA. A logical choice, given the nostalgic tone of the song and its lyrics, to which the Nordic nature of the group is added. In addition, it is part of the soundtrack of the film Mamma Mia !, which also stars Stellan Skarsgård, who in the MCU – including this fourth episode of the adventures of Thor – is the scientist Erik Selvig.

10. The goats

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth in an image from the film

One of the main comic elements of the film is the two goats pulling the vehicles in which Thor travels. A gift from a people he defended along with the Guardians of the Galaxy are the film version of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, the Americanized names of Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr, which perform the same function for Thor in Norse myths. The only sound they make, a scream reminiscent of humans, is from a popular YouTube video where the real animal does the same thing.