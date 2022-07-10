this would be the real date of birth of your baby

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Rihanna became the center of attention of all the press and it is that the famous singer showed the development of her “baby bump” in the most authentic and extravagant way.

Now, various reports in the middle of the United States confirm that the sweet wait is finally over and the baby of the interpreter and her partner, A$AP Rocky, has already been born.

Nevertheless, there are many details that are still in doubt and one of them is the true date of birthsince, although the news has become viral this May 19, it seems that the little one already has several days at home.

According to the portal TMZthe singer of “Umbrella” gave birth on May 13 in Los Angelesso he is already in his new home with his parents.

A source close to Rihanna’s family assured People magazine that the couple is living a happy moment with the arrival of the little one.

“Rihanna is fine. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mother.” the source said.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying the happiest moment

It was in January when Rihanna and her boyfriend announced the pregnancy with extravagant images taken in Harlem, in which the singer showed her already bulging belly with a pink coat and jewelry look.

The artist did not miss any opportunity to show her best maternity styleswhich stood out for being completely avant-garde, sensual and very striking.

Rumors of the baby’s birth began to emerge at the beginning of the monthwhen Rihanna did not attend the MET Gala, an event in which she is always present and stands out with the most striking outfits.

The last weeks of pregnancy were full of difficult moments for Rihanna, Well, the scandals were not lacking in this period after some rumors of infidelity they went viral.

Additionally, A$AP Rocky was arrested for alleged use of a weapon.