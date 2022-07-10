This was the week in WWE: Sex scandals and resignations within the Boris Johnson government

AA convulsive week ended in WWE … and there are already a few. And it is that, so that we understand the greatness of WWEthese days we have witnessed how his name was linked to one of the news not only this week but so far this year, the “forced” resignation of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Speaking in an American code, more details continue to emerge about the sexual scandals in which the company’s President, Vince McMahon. All this and much more in a week as convulsive as usual in WWE.

if money could talk

If money could talk, it would surely lose value since this week we learned that WWE boss Vince McMahon would have paid 12 million dollars to 4 former employees of the company to buy their silence after having sex with them. Whether they were consented or not is something that is being investigated at this time, and in the meantime, it was Vince himself, surely forced by the shareholders, who stepped aside, leaving part of his representative work, although not his work as chief. of the creative team of the largest entertainment company in the world.

Since the first accusations came to light, leaked by The Wall Street Journal a couple of weeks ago, Mr. McMahon has appeared on television more times than in the last 4 years, with the simple intention of pretending that nothing is happening here and that this does not affect him, and that is that in that same line are the news that comes to us from behind the scenes thanks to Dave Meltzer which, believe it or not, is always a source to be reckoned with.

Always following the news of the WSJ, the payments made public this week would go back to 16 years ago, when Vince would have paid 7.5 million dollars to a fighter to keep the secret of their intimate relationships and, later and according to what they affirm from the United States, he would let her fall into disgrace without any prominence until the date of the end of her contract. But the thing did not stop there since McMahon would have paid 1 million dollars to another of his Superstars so that he would not report him for sexual harassment, since apparently Vince regularly sent nude photos to the fighter. And so on with several more stories until completing the 12 million dollars that the North American media gives a good account of.

While the investigation is going on, her daughter Stephanie McMahon, has taken his father’s position within the WWE board of directors and is serving as interim president. It should be noted that this wave of scandals has swept away another of the company’s managers closest to the talents, John Laurinitiswho has also had to leave his post due to similar complaints.

36 hours with Boris Johnson is enough

This week we have also witnessed the departure of Boris Johnson from 10 Downing Street, a house to which he clung as if it were a good Spaniard, but in the end the resignation of 60 of his collaborators made this unsustainable and nonsense. situation. And yes, one of those

collaborators who jumped ship when the catastrophe loomed was the former WWE michelle donelan. Donelan, who would occupy the Secretary of Education on July 6 from the Department of Marketing and International Communications of WWE, lasted only 36 hours in the government and resigned from his position “for the good of his country” after asking the Prime Minister to yield to pressure and resign.

Although Donelan was not new to these issues since she took office in the British Parliament in 2015, but her experience clearly told her that she should not lend her shoulder to an already ousted Boris Johnson. At the moment it is unknown if she will try her luck again within a WWE also touched this week by the departure of one of her strong men and her strategic allies on ESPN Connor Schellin this case under the pretext of “incompatibility of obligations”.