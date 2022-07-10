This The Last of Us Part II player makes use of mines like you’ve never seen before

Share

The combat system of The Last of Us Part II continues to surprise with its possibilities.

A key aspect of The Last of Us Part II experience, while not equally convincing, was its violent combat system that he had no qualms about showing how his protagonists ended the lives of dogs between the animal’s moans or how the enemies mourned the death of one of their companions if they found his corpse. A very raw experience not suitable for all stomachs. Ellie presented herself as a true killing machine with everything in her arsenal, from the bow and the gun, to mines to blow up enemies.

Mines may have been one of the least used items in Ellie’s gear by players, as it’s easier to shoot wildly than it is to plan a scenario and lay mines, but one player has shown the enormous potential of these homemade bombs when it comes to killing enemies without even pulling the trigger. A timed show of enemies exploding live.

As we see in this clip, the mines of The Last of Us Part II, apart from being tremendously deadly for almost any type of enemy, have the peculiarity that can activate other mines if they are in range. Thus, with enough mines, a scenario can be set up and activated in a coordinated way mines throughout the area to create a real massacre. A good tactic to keep in mind for your future independent multiplayer section.

This player takes as an example the famous scene of the store that serves as one of the first encounters with the seraphites. We see how a single mine is capable of killing the enemy and after the first one explodes, mines follow all over the place in a domino effect with effects so strong on screen that they slow down the action. It also works for outdoor spaces, of course.

They discover a hidden message in the first The Last of Us that you may not have realized

The Last of Us returns for PS5

It does not have the degree of violence of the second part, but The Last of Us Part I is coming to PS5 on September 2 in form of remake of the original 2013 game thanks to the technology behind The Last of Us Part II and the potential of next-gen consoles. Take a look at the graphic improvement and modeling of this Tess scene. Apart from the visual improvement, it is now much more realistic and appears the age that corresponds to it.

