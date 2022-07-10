This is the impressive mansion of Sofía Vergara in Los Angeles

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara turns 50 but, it seems, the best gift was given two years ago, when together with her husband they bought an impressive mansion in Los Angelesin which they live surrounded by details of luxury and comfort.

The barranquillera has been the image of well-known brands for which she made advertising campaigns and has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Famebeing the second Colombian to achieve it, behind Shakira.

The protagonist of the series modern-familya role that led her to stardom on US TV, became the highest paid actress in the world in 2020 and, in 2014, the magazine Forbes added it to his list the 100 most powerful women on the planet.

Sofia Vergara bought the property with her husband (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara).

Vergara has been married since 2015 to the American actor Joe Manganiello. Both make up one of the most famous and beloved couples in Hollywood. And after five years of marriage, in 2020, they made a decision: They bought a mansion in Los Angeles that is valued at 26 million dollars. There, for example, they passed the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic and enjoyed the luxuries of the property.

How is the mansion in which Sofía Vergara lives

Located in the exclusive gated community of Beverly Park in California, the property It has its own entertainment venues and huge environments that make the property even more comfortable. They are not the only famous ones in the neighborhood, since neighbors include celebrities like actors Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg and musician Rod Stewart, known for having been a vocalist in the bands The Jeff Beck Group and Faces.

The pool is one of Sofia Vergara’s favorite places (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara).

The house fell in love with the artists, who were delighted with each of the spaces and details both inside and outside the house. It has seven bedrooms in total, ten bathrooms, swimming pool, spa, movie theater, gym, sports courts such as tennis and basketball, kitchen with marble countertops, elevator, and an attached house for potential guests.

Sofia Vergara often shares photos of the property (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara)

To purchase this property, the couple paid approximately 26 million dollars for the residence of 72,000 square meters of land and almost 1,600 square meters of living space, as he commented at the time Los Angeles Times. The mansion has artisan quality finishes and stands out for the high ceilings inside, as well as hand-painted murals and Italian stone floors.

This year, Sofía Vergara shared this photo where you can see her scar on her neck from the cancer she overcame when she was 28 (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara).

“The heart of the home is a luxurious chef’s kitchen with onyx countertops, a grand breakfast room and a jewel-like La Cornue stove. A true oasis in one of the most prestigious enclaves of Beverly Hills”, emphasizes The Fridman Group in the description of the property. “The palatial master bedroom offers spa-inspired double baths and two boutique-worthy walk-in closets. Six additional en-suite bedrooms complete the main house”indicated the real estate.

The property also features an additional residence designed for guests, with a formal living room, kitchen, and large bedrooms. The mansion’s elevator leads to a spacious 12-seat theater and games room, as well as “a world-class gym,” complete with steam shower, sauna and spa area. Outside the property are the pool and the cabana.

The living room has high ceilings and style pieces (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara)

Sofía Vergara, in addition to being recognized for her successful career, is an example of struggle, since when she was 28 years old, in 2000, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After intense treatment and surgery, she managed to get over it.