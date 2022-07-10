This is the Brad Pitt movie that left him the greatest fortune

Brad Pitt He is one of the actors who has an extensive filmography, where several titles that were acclaimed by critics and audiences stand out. In this way, he was the main face of many blockbusters and films that will always be remembered, even if the years go by.

Some of his best known works are Seven, Fight Club, 12 Monkeys, Troy, Inglorious Bastards, The curious Case of Benjamin Button, among others. However, none of these films managed to get the interpreter paid millions and millions of dollars.

Brad Pitt has a fortune of millions of dollars for all his work.

An Unforgettable Classic: This Is Brad Pitt’s Highest-Paid Movie

We are talking about the big scamoriginally known as Ocean’s Eleven. It is a film that came to light in 2001 and that had a cast of great stars. In addition to the actor, we were also able to see in action George Clooney, Matt Damon Y Julia Roberts.

Behind her was Steven Soderberg, who sat in the director’s chair. The story introduces us to Danny Ocean, who has just been released from prison on parole and is already planning his next heist. In this case, the thief wants to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos.

Although the cast included several Hollywood actors, Brad Pitt was the one who received the most money. The interpreter received a salary of 10 million dollars and $20 million that came from the film’s box office. In this way, a total of 30 million dollars was saved in his wallet.

The film was a success at the box office. It grossed $183 million in North America and $450 million worldwide. Because it was well received by the audience, the director decided to bet on two more sequels. Ocean’s Twelve grossed $362 million worldwide, while Ocean’s Thirteen grossed $311 million worldwide. Although they were not as successful as the first installment, it received good reviews from critics.

Though the big scam brought a lot of joy to Brad Pitt, the actor does not want to make a fourth installment. The opposite happens with Warner Broswho is preparing a new film with margot robbie Y Jay Roach as director.

