This is how Itatí Cantoral discovered the INFIDELITY of Eduardo Santamarina with Susana González

Itatí Cantoral Y Edward Santamarina They became one of the most popular couples on Mexican television, because from the beginning of their relationship until it ended, their lives were surrounded by many cameras. Both actors stood out for having a dream relationship, however, after this happy life there was a secret that would lead to the culmination of this marriage.

After several years of marriage, Itatí Cantoral Y Edward Santamarina They decided to end this relationship, and it all happened after the actor was unfaithful to the actress of ‘María la del barrio’. Is infidelity caused a stir within the world of Mexican television entertainment; Ever since Itatí found out that her ex-husband had been unfaithful to her, the media did not stop stalking her.

