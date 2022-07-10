This is how Itatí Cantoral discovered the INFIDELITY of Eduardo Santamarina with Susana González

Itatí Cantoral Y Edward Santamarina They became one of the most popular couples on Mexican television, because from the beginning of their relationship until it ended, their lives were surrounded by many cameras. Both actors stood out for having a dream relationship, however, after this happy life there was a secret that would lead to the culmination of this marriage.

After several years of marriage, Itatí Cantoral Y Edward Santamarina They decided to end this relationship, and it all happened after the actor was unfaithful to the actress of ‘María la del barrio’. Is infidelity caused a stir within the world of Mexican television entertainment; Ever since Itatí found out that her ex-husband had been unfaithful to her, the media did not stop stalking her.

Despite today they have been separated for more than 17 years, the actress, Itatí Cantoral He told how he found out about the infidelity by Edward Santamarinawhen he was working on a telenovela alongside susana gonzalez. The infidelity occurred in 2003, when Santamarina was recording the telenovela ‘Velo de novia’.

This is how Itatí Cantoral discovered the infidelity of Eduardo Santamarina

Itatí Cantoral shared that he discovered the infidelity of Edward Santamarina in 2004, he shared this through an interview given to Gustavo Adolfo Infante. In said interview, the actress commented that she already suspected infidelity because when Santamarina was recording the soap opera next to susana gonzalezhe asked him not to attend the set anymore.

“As a mason’s wife I took him to his itacate to his court to eat. I brought him the food made by me, and he didn’t want to… No, because he was already hanging out with Susana González”.

However, these suspicions were realized upon learning first-hand of the infidelity which was confirmed by a person who worked in the production. When they told her that her suspicions were real, she realized that all of Televisa already knew, everyone except her. “‘Oh, ma’am, I don’t even know what to say to her, but they go into the dressing room.’ All of Televisa knew except me.”shared Itati.

Even though at that time Itatí Cantoral he felt that his whole life was falling apart, he knew how to move on and after several years, in another interview given to Yordi Rosado, he confessed that despite having crossed out susana gonzalez like the bad one, he forgave her, this after the two actresses had a talk in which they realized that neither was to blame for what happened, it was a matter of Eduardo Santamarina.

In this same interview with Rosado, Itatí Cantoral confessed that the infidelity by Eduardo Santamarina with susana gonzalez was not the only reason for his divorceas it revealed that she had also committed infidelity, since she began dating a man, it was Gabriel Porras.