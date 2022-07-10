This is how Harry Potter changed Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder

MADRID, July 10. (CultureLeisure) –

Some of Marvel’s most die-hard fans have shown their dissatisfaction with the design of Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder. Before the premiere of the filmwhich is already in cinemas, its director, Taika Waititi, explained why the appearance of the villain embodied by Christian Bale differs so much of how he is depicted in the Marvel comics.

It was in an interview with IGN where Waititi was asked about the Gorr’s final appearance and what have been its influences when deciding its design. The New Zealand director acknowledged that they sought to maintain the aesthetics of the character but avoiding comparisons with Voldemort, the mythical villain of Harry Potter.

“His face in the comics, unfortunately, looks like voldemort, so I thought people would automatically make that connection. We decided to move a little further away from that design and keep basicsin addition to the fact that had the sword. But it was really his story. That was the most important thing for us,” said Waititi, who directed his second film in the saga after Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

hat, what first appeared in issue 2 of the comic Thor: God of Thunder, grew up as a obedient servant of the gods despite seeing those around him suffer as their prayers were never answered. So, after the death of his family, stole Knull’s necrosword and set out to annihilate to all the deities who abandoned their faithful.

From noseless face and its sharp teeth until pale skinthe similarities between the villain of Harry Potter and the original Gorr of the comics are very palpable. Despite these changes recognized by Waititi, many of the lucky ones who have already been able to enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder They have rated him as the best Marvel villain.





The rest of the mortals will have to wait for this friday july 8 to prove it, the day on which the film starring Chris Hemsworth will be released worldwide.

The new installment of the franchise this inspired by the comic published by Marvel in 2014, Thor: the Goddess of Thunder, from screenwriter Jason Aaron and illustrator Russell Dauterman. A stage in which Odin’s son was deemed unworthy to wield Mjolnirleaving Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster free as the new bearer of the hammer and, therefore, of Thor’s powers.

In addition to for the aforementioned Hemsworth, Bale and Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder also features in its cast Tessa Thompson (Valkyria), Jamie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Matt Damon (the false Loki), Melissa McCarthy (the false Hela), Sam Neill (fake Odin), Luke Hemsworth (fake Thor), and Russell Crowe (Zeus).