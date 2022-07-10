This is a Bat-signal for you to buy the suit that George Clooney wore in ‘Batman and Robin’

the same George Clooney has accepted that perhaps his impersonation of Batman has been one of the worst in the history of the hero. Although there were flaws in terms of the story and direction, another of the big mistakes, which perhaps many fans will never forgive, was the suit design that he used

This was not an impediment for Heritage Auctions to put up for sale this suit that someone will surely want to have in their home as part of cinema history.

Although the suit is known to be one of the most ridiculed of the superhero, mainly because of the pectoral area, it is also anatomically designed to perfection. The film sculptor, Jose Fernandezbuilt it to a design by costume illustrator Miles Teves.

Photos: Heritage Auctions

Who gives more for the ‘worst’ Batman suit?

Fernandez long defended his work, stating that in the original comics the suits looked like more than armor, an application of spray paint on the body.

The suit is made of cast latex foam, vinyl, resin, and leather, among other items. Everything is expertly painted, finished and assembled into a life-size mannequin with a realistic George Clooney head that even had prosthetic-grade eyes for a clearer picture of what the actor would look like already clad in his character.

the winning bidder will take everything you saw in the movie: the long cape, the gloves and the knee-high boots, and of course the suit itself.

Photos: Heritage Auctions

The auction will close next saturday july 23 and so far the final offer is 40 thousand dollarswhile the next must be above whatIt’s 41 thousand dollars.

This is not the first time that an item from the comics has reached the world of luxury auctions. In March an ultra rare copy of Marvel Comics #1 Sold for a record amount of $2.4 million and in april Audemars Piguet presented an edition of its coveted Royal Oak with Black Panther on the dial.