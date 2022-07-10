This has been the physical change of Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood, she has 28 years of acting career and continues to add success to her career with her most recent participation in the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.





Throughout her acting career, Natalie Portman has undergone drastic physical transformations for her movie roles.





She was recently surprised by her athletic body for Thor: Love and Thunder, where she plays the heiress of the god of thunder.





Here’s how Natalie Portman has changed over the years.





Natalie Portman was born on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem, Israel, but moved with her parents to the United States when she was a child.





Since she was little, she showed interest in being an actress and began taking dance and theater classes.





Since she was a child, Natalie Portman attracted the attention of several modeling agencies, but she rejected their offers because she wanted to be an actress.





In 1994, at the age of 13, she made her debut as an actress in the film León and attracted the attention of several producers.





In the following years, he participated in films such as Beautiful Girls and Everyone Says I Love You.





In 1999, she participated in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace as Padmé, but received a lot of criticism and Portman has admitted that she thought her career was over.





However, in subsequent years came other successes such as: ¿ Donde Quedó El Amor? and Closer.





Natalie Portman never abandoned her studies and in 2003 she graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Psychology.





In 2005 he starred in V for Vendetta where he had to shave his hair for a scene.





Then came other movies like The Other Boleyn and New York, I love you.





In 2010, she played Nina Sayers in Black Swan, a role that marked her career and for which she received her first Oscar for Best Actress.





For the role of Black Swan, Natalie Portman had to lose 9 kilos and undergo long training days.





Black Swan also marked her life personally, because there she met Benjamin Millepied, the film’s choreographer, whom she married in 2012 and is the father of her two children.





In 2012 she played Jane Foster for the first time in The Avengers and 10 years later she became the new protagonist of Thor.





For the role of Mighty Thor, Natalie Portman had to gain weight and has confirmed that her muscles are real.





The only edit they made in the film is Portman’s height so that he would look the same height as Chris Hemsworth.





