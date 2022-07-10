this cheap high-end is a spectacular purchase

Share

The OnePlus 9 drops in price and becomes one of the best buys you can make if you crave speed. It is a sure hit.

Are you looking for a powerful and complete mobile but do not want to spend what a high-end costs? I come with a recommendation that you will not be able to resist. The One Plus 9one of the best cheap high-end of the moment, can be yours for only 448 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress Plaza offers. In addition, you will enjoy fast and free shipping from Spain, with all the guarantees.

Although some time has passed since its arrival on the market, the OnePlus mobile is still a very good buy. It offers a great data sheet, it has everything you could need and its price makes it very tempting. I tell you everything you need to know about this OnePlus 9.

This mobile is all power and speed

In front of our protagonist, a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. It is a high quality panel, with powerful colors and deep blacks. In addition, it moves at full speed thanks to those 120 Hz, you will enjoy a first-rate experience.

No matter how much you demand of it, the processor of this OnePlus 9 is quite a beast. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 it can with everything that is put in front of it, it is a joy. In this offer you can find it together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storageyou will not have space problems.

We came across 3 sensors on the back of this OnePlus. It doesn’t matter if it’s day or night, if you’re indoors or outdoors, its cameras are versatile and will allow you to take good pictures wherever you are. It has a 48 megapixel main cameraa wide angle 50 megapixels and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white. In the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel sensor.

The 4,500mAh of capacity that reaches the battery of the Chinese device will take you to the end of the day. However, the most interesting thing is its fast charging, with a maximum power of 65W that will allow you to recover hours of energy in just a few minutes. The OnePlus mobile also has 5G and NFC connectivityhe lacks nothing.

Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus 9

You don’t have to pay 800 euros to have a beautiful, powerful mobile that meets all the sections. This OnePlus 9 is a great example of it, a device that offers a first-class experience at a more than tempting price. I have no doubt, it is an exceptional purchase.

