They said that his Batman was not going to work

This week it premiered Thor: Love & Thunder, the most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is already in theaters and marks the debut of Christian Bale in the MCU, as he plays Gorr the Butcher God. Of course, this is not his first role in a movie based on superhero comics, since he was the Batman of Christopher Nolan’s movies.

In an interview for The Washington Post, Christian Bale talked about his work on Thor: Love & Thunder and said that he finds it very fun to play villainous characters, as he considers it an easier job than playing the hero. “The villains already have everyone’s attention from the start. With heroes, you have to earn it”.

Despite the fact that the Batman trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan is considered the pinnacle for superhero movies according to many fans, before its release there were many haters who were against a serious version of the dark knight, according to what Christian Bale remembers.

I would tell people that we are going to do Batman, but take it seriously. A lot of people laughed at me and just said ‘well that’s not going to work at all.’”

According to Christian Bale, when he told people that he and Christopher Nolan were going to work on a new version of Batman that he wanted to take seriously, there were many people who laughed at the idea, assuring that something like that would never work. “It’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy that proved how wrong those people were,” the actor said.

Christian Bale says he doesn’t know if Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how successful it has been, but believes it “surely helped along the way.” In the meantime you can see the actor acting in Thor: Love & Thunder which is already showing in theaters.