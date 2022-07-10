They create infonavit houses in Minecraft

They will say that the creativity of Mexicans is unique and they are right, so much so that a group of gamers recreated in a minecraft map a residential complex Infonavit, going viral on the internet.

With millions of pixels, the group of gamers have decided to give each of the houses a touch of personality -as would happen in a housing complex of this type- from decorating the facade of their virtual home with images characteristic of certain regions of the country, to place images referring to political ideologies.

The map of the famous video game has created a stir for all the users who have found it, from mentioning how creative they have been to be able to recreate the Infonativ housing complexes in a very similar way, even different users sending their request to be able to join the map and create their house.

The video has been so popular that the user afasany.gg on your Tiktok account has shown in detail everything that this map contains, from the famous sign of Infonavit, even brand water tanks Rotoplas. Undoubtedly, an identical copy to reality, will it be enough for us with our points to be able to buy one of these houses?

For those who are not so young, what is Minecraft and why do people love this game?

Minecraft is successful on computers, consoles and mobile devices. (Playback / Google Play Store)

The reason is really very simple, because it is a game that can be played in many ways, one of them being to be able to build whatever comes to mind in the game. creative mode or try to get with him ender dragon and beat the game in Survival mode, but still, that’s not the only thing.

There are people who are in charge of recreating real places within Minecraft and, in this way, being able to share with others the places that one most loves.

There are also others that try to recreate emblematic places from series, games, movies and series, with jobs involving hundreds of hours with hundreds of people working every day.

There are also some crazy people like me who decide to create zoos of enemy mobs in survival mode, which is not easy at all but it brings great satisfaction when a new creature is caught.

