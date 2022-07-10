These are the skills you must have if you want to study Medicine

The challenges are varied during the years of study.

Many professionals have wanted to highlight the great demand of the guards, especially those of 24 hours. Photo: Shutterstock.

Worldwide, the race medicine It is one of the most demanding, since the cut-off marks are one of the highest to be able to access the public university, in addition to being one of the longest degrees, to which the preparation of the residence exam should be added. internal and the years of the same.

These are moments, relationships and causes that are going to be sacrificed for a personal and professional goal, which is why some doctors have decided to share the tips that would have helped them along the way.

“Before deciding whether to ask for a place in Medicine don’t ask yourself if you can study hard for a decade; Ask yourself if you are capable of accompanying people who have suffered for 4 decades without always having the correct answer,” Mariola Marrero, a family doctor, posted on Twitter.

Many other professionals have agreed with his words and have added that the work of a doctor “has little to do with the idea one has”, alluding to the fact that this profession is idealized by what is seen on television, according to José , another family doctor.

“The future doctor has to consider whether he will know how to withstand 40 years of ill-treatment”

Especially, the doctor refers to the harsh conditions in which the profession is often practiced: “In a harsh health center, with a troubled population, sooner or later all the doctors end up getting sick.” In the same way, he has spoken of the pressures that health workers suffer: “The future doctor has to consider whether he will be able to endure 40 years of ill-treatment.”

Continuing with this line, many professionals have wanted to highlight the great demand of the guards, especially those of 24 hours. “Ask yourself if you can endure more than 12 hours without being able to go to urinate on duty, if you are capable of working 24 hours in a row without sleeping and decide in these conditions about the health and human life of other people,” said a psychiatrist.

For all these reasons, many doctors maintain that perhaps adolescents are too young and immature to choose and be aware of all the implications of a career in medicine. Medicine. “The problem is still deciding at 17. There should be a basic cycle, flexible and common to several races, and they decide a little later,” Marrero proposes.

“Let anyone who likes study medicine, there are different branches”

On what are the characteristics that an aspiring doctor should have, José maintains that he must possess: “Capacity for analysis and synthesis. Intelligence and capacity for effort. Interest in biology and science in general.” For her part, Mariola Marrero defends the importance of skill with words in this profession: “It is believed that it is something innate and is as difficult to learn as other skills.”

In general, doctors and health professionals defend that in the end the most important thing is that the person likes the Medicine, and once within the profession you can opt for the branches that interest you the most or that you are best at, since each one has its peculiarities. “There are many specialties and jobs that are not clinical care, if during the internships in the degree you handle human suffering badly, you can orient yourself towards those jobs,” concludes the Family doctor.

Source consulted here.