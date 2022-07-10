These are the celebrities who have insulted Mexican women

There are several celebrities who have openly expressed their little affinity with Mexicans on the list are actors, singers and even politicians. These celebrities do not touch their hearts when expressing their rejection of Mexicans.

These celebrities offered public apologies for their statements, their careers were affected in Mexico in different ways, from vetoing their music to taking away the love and unconditional support they gave them when they discovered their talent.

Related news

One of the celebrities who was very popular in Mexico was Elvis PresleyThe King of Rock, who marked a new trend by being in Mexico, as he declared that he preferred to kiss or marry three black women rather than a Mexican.

Celebrities who have insulted Mexican women

Another of the celebrities who made this type of comment related to the appearance of Mexican women was the Italian singer Tizano Ferro, who declared that the women of the country are “moustacheed” and that this caused rejection towards them.

Related news

Enrique Bunbury

In 1996, Heroes del Silencio was booed during a concert in Los Angeles, since a Mexican journalist was in charge of spreading that the singer had declared the following during an interview with Primera Linea magazine:

: “In Mexico, except for the girls who appear on television, women are quite ugly. To me, really, the Mexicans throw me little, very little. On the other hand, the Argentines yes, those do throw me “.

Leonardo Dicaprio

The case of the American actor said that he preferred to kiss a pig than a Mexican; This phrase has been associated merely as a rumor, since there is no evidence that he has declared that verbatim.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea returned to Australia after a tour of the United States, the rapper commented that she was very happy not to hear the annoying accents of Mexicans again. Supposedly her insult did not stop there because she also referred to the Mexicans.

It was said that the rapper pointed out that she was also happy because she would not see the “safe” bodies of Mexican women in The Angels because, supposedly, they were just a place to visit and have fun.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

AR