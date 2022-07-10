These are the best scenes of Fast and Furious

Fast and furious is a franchise synonymous with speed and action. Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner are the main characters who carry forward the story of this saga that, with a lot of adrenaline, managed to conquer millions of fans from all over the world who wait for more impressive sequences every time to enjoy in the cinema seat. The series does not seem to disappoint because it gets better and better!

We are talking about one of the most successful franchises in the history of the seventh art. Sure, it’s not up to starwars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Dominic Toretto carved out a place for himself among Hollywood’s best-known names and elevated the status of his actor, Vin Diesel, to action-movie legend and byword for speed. Few entries are missing for the saga to conclude and we remind you of the best sequences of Fast and furious.

+The best scenes of Fast and Furious

.5. Toretto vs. hobbs

Federal agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has Dominic Toretto and his team in his sights, so he manages to approach them in Brazil where he finally has a one-on-one fight with Vin Diesel’s character. The fight proves to be a real challenge for both contestants, until Dom takes the upper hand. It all ends when the team of agents is outnumbered and outgunned by the people of Brazil and must retreat.

.4. Toretto runs into Brian

At the end of Fast and furious 7 there is a sequence that serves as a farewell to the tragically deceased Paul Walker. In this case, it is a race between Brian O’Conner and Dominic Toretto where the emotional song plays in the background See You Againby Wiz Khalifa, which became one of the most listened to that year as a result of this participation.

.3. The Help of a Brother

Dominic Toretto is trying to disrupt the plans of the hacker Cipher who has the help of Dom’s younger brother, Jakob (John Cena), a former agent who became a mercenary and works for this international organization with dark intentions. But in the most dramatic moment of a lopsided race, Jakob chooses family over allies and winds up helping Dom and Mia in an unforgettable sequence featuring giant magnets and high speed.

.two. Jumping through the air

In fast and furious 2, Brian is running a race and both he and his opponent use a special booster that gives their cars a greater boost reaching an incredible speed that takes them to the limit of their adrenaline. Then the bridge they’re heading for rises, and Brian’s car jumps over the rival car, making the ex-police officer win his race in the most daring way.

.1. Toretto and Brian

In this case both runners have their pride at stake. Dom’s car lifts off onto two wheels as he is about to pull away. The speed at which they run is impressive and they know that they cannot make the slightest mistake because their opponent would take advantage of that situation to win. Then they approach a track and the train is about to reach the level crossing. They equally accelerate, defying death and leaving danger behind.