Theory reveals that he worked on the WWE main roster under NXT contract

Theory is one of the superstars with the greatest projection within WWE. The fighter has become one of the main heels of the companyearning the hatred of fans due to his attitude and the protection he receives from Vince McMahon.

He currently belongs to the Monday Night Raw roster, to which he was promoted in October 2021. However, Theory had already been to the red mark before, specifically the previous year, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, It was a short step of just over two months.

In this sense, the fighter considers that his current stage in Raw is his first experience in the brandas he explained in a recent interview with Sean Ross Sappfrom Fightful, where he revealed that, during his first stay on the main roster, he was still under NXT contract. This was not a permanent deal, and management made that very clear to him.

“Basically, never felt like i got promotedTheory stated.I was always under NXT contract. Someone had been injured at the time and they were looking for a replacement for a team. I love Orlando. I was right there.”

Theory recalled his experience during those months, such as his work with Seth Rollins. He also indicated that during that brief stay he was able to do many things. However, his first adventure on the main roster ended too soon. “Theory continues with NXT“said the wrestler.

During your first stay, Theory began teaming up with Angel Garza, Andrade and Zelina Vegabefore being betrayed by them and being welcomed by Seth Rollins, who would also have the support of Murphy. However, shortly after he finished his time on the main roster, he was sent back to NXT, where he was part of the group. The Waybeside Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

During his second, and current, stage in WWE Raw, Theory has managed to become the youngest superstar to win the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase. Being Vince McMahon’s protégé and acting like a heels hateful have made him one of the company’s most despised villains.

What Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory has threatened to redeem his title opportunity at WWE SummerSlam against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. In addition, in that same event he hopes to recover his United States Championship, currently in possession of bobby lashleyto continue cementing his legacy in WWE.

