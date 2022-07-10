The wreck of the Santo Cristo de Burgos is inspired by the movie The Goonies; found wood

comment this story Suspension

When archaeologists entered caves along the Oregon coast last month, they found no evidence of the booby-trapped pirate ship Inferno or its captain, One-Eyed Willie. But they have located dozens of pieces of wood that they believe come from the sunken 17th-century Spanish ship that inspired Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film “The Goonies,” which featured the fictional pirate and his treasure-laden ship.

“There are no booby traps, just wood,” said Scott Williams, president of the Society for Naval Archaeology. He and his team recovered the wood in mid-June on an archaeological expedition that would not have disappeared in “Indiana Jones,” another of Spielberg’s creations.

“It’s very difficult to get to the caves,” he said. “It’s on a beach that can only be reached at high tide, and it’s difficult to reach over landslides and rocky fields.”

This discovery continues to fuel the search for the wreck of the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a Spanish galleon that disappeared in the Pacific Ocean in 1693. Historians say it may have sunk off the coast of what is now Oregon, where it is believed that some objects has been. On a ship that washed ashore for centuries.

The idea of ​​the Lost Ark appears in “The Goonies,” a cult classic starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Corey Feldman as a group of wild kids searching for treasure after discovering a long-lost map.

According to a spokesperson for Spielberg, Amblin Productions, the movie mogul used the story of San Cristo de Burgos as inspiration for the film, which is set in Astoria, Oregon, near where wood and other artifacts were discovered.

In The Goonies, the pirate ship Inferno breaks free from its lair and sails unmanned to parts unknown. In fact, the film’s 105-foot prop was destroyed after filming was completed.

What exactly happened to the Santo Cristo de Burgos in 1693 is a mystery. The ship simply disappeared while transiting from Manila to Acapulco, Mexico, a common trade route for Spanish merchants. on time. The ship was known to carry beeswax to make candles, rare silk, and porcelain.

Two centuries ago, people had been finding evidence of a shipwreck along the Oregon coast, fueling the belief that the Santo Cristo de Burgos veered off course in a storm and capsized nearby. According to a National Geographic story, the oral histories of local Aboriginal tribes recall a drowning long ago. Williams said blocks of beeswax with markings in Spanish and broken pottery have washed ashore near Astoria since the early 18th century.

“Both provide strong evidence that this was a Spanish sailing ship,” he said. “Chinese porcelain is important. It was a luxury item with designs that changed every 10 to 20 years. We can say that this porcelain was made between 1680 and 1700, which helps us determine the date of the shipwreck.”

For 15 years, archaeologists have been trying to find what is now known as beeswax remains. A local fisherman recently found ancient-looking wood on an Oregon beach, prompting a search of nearby caves for more weathered wood. Immediately, people began to say that 12 blocks of wood were discovered last month. – One about eight feet tall – was from Santo Cristo de Burgos.

“We’re 90 percent sure they are, but there’s nothing definitive that we’ve seen that suggests they’re from the ship that disappeared in 1693,” said Williams, who is also director of the Washington State Cultural Resources Program. Department of Transportation.

“It’s some kind of ship built in Asia or maybe South America, which would have happened with the Santo Cristo de Burgos,” said Williams, which is believed to have been built in a Spanish Pacific port. “There is a chance that it is an unknown wreck, but the odds are small. The simplest explanation is that this wood is part of the galleon.”

What remains of Santo Cristo de Burgos could remain off the coast of Oregon? Williams hopes so. His team and the Society for Naval Archaeology, a volunteer organization that documents shipwrecks and studies maritime history in the Pacific Northwest, plan to do more research.

“The marine area is part of a marine reserve, so we can’t just go in there and start digging things up,” he said. “However, we are planning to do some diving during the summer. We also have an underwater RC car with a camera and will try to make it work around the sea.”

The rest of the wreck is likely submerged in the sand, making it difficult to locate. Williams hopes his team will discover something that turns out to be the Spanish schooner.

“We hope that one of our divers will find a Spanish cannon lying on the bottom of the ocean,” he said. “This would be very exciting!”

If the remains are found, Spielberg may be inspired by a sequel to the 1985 film. The film’s producer-director, who declined an interview request through his company spokesman, has said for years that he wanted to make The Goonies 2, but the time was never right.

To quote a classic line from the movie, “The Goonies never die!”