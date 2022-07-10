“The terminal list”: an army veteran in a story with action, violence and conspiracies

Trailer for “The Terminal List”. (Prime Video)

The terminal list (The Terminal List) is an eight-episode series available on Prime Video. Its protagonist is the popular actor Chris Prattthe same of Jurassic World Y Guardians of the Galaxy, although here he does not play his classic sympathetic characters, quite the opposite. Lieutenant Commander James Reese (Pratt) was in charge of a platoon that was ambushed on a covert mission. Traumatized by this event, he returns to his wife and his daughter full of questions and doubts about himself.

Carrying severe post-traumatic stress, Reese begins to suspect that the fate of his squad may hide a huge conspiracy that he decides to investigate. Soon things will turn really dark in his life and that will lead him to become a ruthless avenger in search of justice at any cost. Normalcy is no longer an option for him, so there’s no stopping him when he spirals into remorseless violence.

The series has eight episodes. (Prime Video)

A the ending list he struggles to find the tone in the first two episodes. Chris Pratt is a very nice face to appreciate all the darkness that the character will accumulate throughout the episodes. When this darkness is unequivocally manifested, the series does manage to find the tone and the use of violence resembles the outrageous tone of the action films of the eighties, but even a little more explicit in its deployment.

Chris Pratt does manage to generate sympathy on the dramatic side of the story and on that side it is easier to identify, but from the middle of the series his attitude becomes more believable and then it also improves the impact that the series has. As in a more warlike version of The fugitive, the character will have to discover the truth while being persecuted by those who are not necessarily his enemies. The persecutors will also see in him a hero too honest to be the monster accused of terrible crimes.

Chris Pratt plays Lieutenant Commander James Reese. (Prime Video)

the ending list It is hesitant to start but nevertheless reaches its eighth episode with a good dose of action, violence not to all tastes and a moving story. An old action story that doesn’t care so much about the situation and focuses more than anything on entertaining.

