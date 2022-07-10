“The Talisman” by Stephen King and Peter Straub will have an adaptation

MEXICO CITY.- The web portal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that finally the novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub entitled “The Talisman” will have an adaptation.

According to what was shared, the Duffer brothers, yes! The same creators of “Stranger Things” will be the executive producers of this next project through the new production company “Upside Down”, while Steven Spielberg’s “Amblin Television” company, in association with Netflix, will be behind the production. .

Separately, Curtis Gwinn, who served as writer and executive producer on Duffers’ Stranger Things, will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, which has been confirmed to be in development.

In addition to the series of “The Talisman”. that still does not have a possible release date, within the next projects that the Duffer brothers have for Netflix are:

A play of Stranger Things

A new Death-Note Live Action

And an original series of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

A series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman to be created by Curtis Gwinn. —Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

Synopsis for “The Talisman”:

On a windy autumn day, a twelve-year-old boy stands on a gray Atlantic Ocean beach, next to the hushed amusement park and the subdued town of Alhambra. Jack has come here driven by circumstances: his father has died, his mother is dying and nothing makes sense anymore. But for Jack everything is about to change: he has been chosen to embark on a journey through the mysterious Territories…

*Curiosity and Spoiler Alert: In the last episode of the fourth season of Stranger Things, in the final scene of the hospital, Lucas can be seen reading a paragraph from the book “The Talisman” to a Max in a coma, will it be a nod to the next season, about that Max can be found, not “in the afterlife”, but in another plane so that Eleven can come to his rescue? Everything is possible!

We recommend you:

James Cann, the interpreter of Sonny Corleone, died this Thursday at the age of 82

AM.MX/CV

Comments

comments