The story of overcoming Sofia Vergara, one of the best paid actresses in the world

Sofia Vergara turns 50. The Colombian, a native of Barranquilla, is one of the highest paid actresses in the world. But 22 years ago, the protagonist of modern-family He forged a story of overcoming after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Sofia Margarita Vergara won four SAG Awards (from Screen Actors Guild) and was nominated for an Emmy, among other awards and nominations, for her participation in US TVcountry in which it is based and is a citizen.

She began to become known in the late 1990s, as the co-host of two programs on the American television network for Hispanic audiences. Univision. His first notable acting job in English was in the film Chasing Daddy (2003).

Sofía Vergara rose to fame with her role in “Modern Family” (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara).

In 2009, she began playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the television series modern-familyand thanks to this role she was considered one of the best comedic actresses on American television.

Sofía Vergara: the jump to fame after cancer

for the role in modern-family, where she was the wife of Ed Neil, was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also had movie roles and voice acting roles in animated films. In 2014, the magazine Forbes released the list of the 100 most powerful women in the world, and placed it in the 32nd position.

Sofia Vergara is married to actor Joe Manganiello (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara).

He starred in movies like Two crazy women on the run (2015), Chef: the recipe for happiness (2014) and Four brothers (2005). When I was only 28 years old was diagnosed with thyroid cancera disease that is usually lethal if not taken on time. He managed to beat this type of cancer thanks to the self-examination that he continuously carried out on his body.

The popular actress used her Instagram account, which has more than 24 million followers, to open up about the fight against this disease. “At 28 years old, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was a routine check. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.”began his story in February of this year.

Modern Family, a successful series in which Sofía Vergara shone for several years.

“I spent countless hours with radiation treatments and finally that surgery. Today I can qualify as a cancer survivor, “he said. Along with that emotional speech, the interpreter attached an image in which she wears a scar on her neck. “Looking at the scar on my throat reminds me how lucky I felt. I am lucky to be in a position that allows me to share my story and say that prevention is very important,” he said.

Vergara ended her reflection by emphasizing the importance of having regular check-ups every year: “I think that when you go through an experience like that, your priorities change. You realize what is important to you. Early prevention is very important!.

What type of cancer did Sofía Vergara overcome?

The actress went through a cancer that originates in the thyroid gland. It occurs when cells begin to grow out of control. The thyroid gland is in the front of the neck, below the thyroid cartilage.

In most people it cannot be seen or felt. This butterfly-shaped gland has two lobes, the right lobe and the left lobe, which are joined by a narrow portion of the gland called the isthmus. Changes in the size and shape of the thyroid can often be felt or even seen by patients or their doctors.

Sofía Vergara shared this photo where you can see her scar on her neck (Photo: Instagram / sofiavergara).

Vergara confessed that she preferred not to say anything at the time because she did not want to publicize the subject and the first time she spoke about it was in 2011, in an interview with the magazine Health. “Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through it,” he said more than once.

The actress He explained that he was able to overcome the disease with an iodine treatment, which helped eliminate cancer cells from his body. Currently, she must continue to take care of herself to control hypothyroidism and takes pills daily in the morning.