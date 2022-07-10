The post-credits scenes of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, explained: A new signing for Marvel and a return – Movie News

The fourth installment of the god of thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, has already arrived in theaters.

BEWARE, ‘SPOILERS’! The following news contains ‘spoilers’ of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment about the thunder god of MarvelIt has already reached the movie theaters. Taika Waititi directs and Chris Hemsworth once again gets into the skin of the Asgardian superhero alongside Natalie Portman, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe What Jane Fosterthe new bearer of Mjolnir.

As usual in the films of the franchise, the credit titles have a couple of post credits scenes that anticipate some of the elements of the future of the UCM and are also often used to make a joke or give clues about the destiny or next stage of one of the characters.

In the case of Thor: Love and ThunderThere are two post-credit scenes. One of them announces a new signing for the study and the other is a nice closure for one of the protagonists of the film. We explain them below:

First post-credits scene: A new signing for Marvel

The first post-credits scene shows Zeus (Russell Crowe) recovering from his injury. In the film, Thor, Jane Foster, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Waititi) go to the city of the gods with the intention of recruiting some in their fight against hat (Christian Bale), who wants to kill all the deities. Another of the goals of the quartet of heroes is to get the ray of Zeus, a powerful weapon with which to fight against the villain. Things don’t go as expected and they stab Zeus so they can steal the thunderbolt from him.

The post-credits scene reveals that Zeus survives the injury and the character appears talking to someone off-camera. the god says that humans have forgotten and taken advantage of the gods and someone needs to remind them. The screen image shows that the one who is receiving orders from Zeus is his son Hercules. Brett Goldstein plays the character.

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in ‘Ted Lasso’.



Goldstein is known for his role as roy kent in the series ted lasso. The British interpreter is also a scriptwriter for the fiction of AppleTV+ starring Jason Sudeikis and, in addition to being an actor and writer, another of his facets is that of a comedian.

Marvel Studios is taking advantage of the post-credits scenes of its Phase 4 to announce their new signings. In Eternals revealed that Harry Styles has joined his cinematic universe as starfox and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that Charlize Theron has signed on to play Clea.

Second post-credits scene: Welcome to Vallhalla

The second post-credits scene focuses on Jane Foster. the superheroine dies in Thor’s arms at the end of the film as a cause of her cancer and of carrying the Mjölnir, because becoming the goddess of thunder has begun to leave her without strength and very weak. The scene in question shows Jane Foster arriving at the Valhalla and there he receives it heimdall (Idriss Elba).

This moment is a nice way to wrap up Jane Foster’s story and pay tribute to her efforts and sacrifice as Thor. As told earlier in the movie when the god of thunder meets lady sif (Jaimie Alexander) Wounded, Vallahalla can only be entered if you die in battle. Jane Foster more than meets that requirement throughout the film.

Idris Elba as Heimdall



With this post-credits scene, Marvel Studios brings back another of its most veteran characters. Idris Elba debuted as Heimdall, the Bifrost Bridge Guardian that he could see and hear everything in his environment, in Thor. After appearing in Thor: The Dark World Y Thor: Ragnarökthe character dies at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity Warwhen Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions enter the ship in which Thor, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) leave a totally destroyed Asgard.

In his last moments alive, Heimdall sends the Hulk to Earth. Specifically, at Sanctum Sanctorumwhere you meet Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), wong (Benedict Wong) and Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) to let them know what is happening.

thor will return

Another of the traditions of Marvel movies is to announce, at the very end, if any characters will return in the future. When it ends Thor: Love and Thunder fans are advised that the god of thunder will return. When? To answer that we will have to wait.

