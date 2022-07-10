The Porsche that gave Will Smith the most headaches

He became so fond of this Porsche that Will Smith ended up having a hard time when he received unexpected news… Keep reading and find out the rest!

July 10, 2022 3:03 p.m.

After the incident that took place Will Smith Y Chris Rock In this year’s edition of the Oscars, the Hollywood Academy decided to veto the protagonist of “I’m legend” for 10 years of any event of the institution -including future editions of the gala where the best of the cinematographic world is awarded.

This resolution goes hand in hand with the different cancellations that Smith has had to face after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Dolby Theater of the Angels. From movies where he had the leading role, to series where he served as executive producerall the projects of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” they are in the air.

However, Will has also suffered another setback that directly affects his bank account. After the famous series of the 90s that put him on the televisions of millions of viewers, his jump to the big screen came with the movie bad boysplaying one of the leading roles alongside Martin Lawrence.

Will Smith next to the Porsche from the movie

The unprecedented success of this film led it to reach a whopping 141 million dollars at the box office worldwide. The final scene of this film is remembered as one of the most iconic in the automotive world: a Shelby Cobra competes against a Porsche 911 Turbo Type 964 in one of the most exciting chases in the history of the seventh art.

The echoes for these two cars reached so much that the used Porsche was auctioned at the end of January of this year by $1.43 million. Why is Will harmed? At the time of the recording, Smith together with Michael Bay -director of the film- were responsible for taking this Porsche to the set of the film, since they considered that the power and elegance of this German machine was the ideal one to record the final scene. However, despite receiving full credit for his decision, he did not take a penny at the auction.

