the path of water» – Para Ti Magazine

after 13 years of the premiere of its successful first part, Avatar returns to theatersin a proposal that promises to surprise in every way: the story, the cast and also the special effects, something that its director James Cameron has worked obsessively on.

One of the color data of this production is that Kate Winslet She is part of the cast, and returns to put herself under the orders of the person who directed her in 1997, in the film Titanic, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” It is the second part of one of the highest-grossing films in history and the British actress is part of the film, whose story will focus on the Na’vi after that mythical battle in which humans end up being expelled from the planet Pandora. But apparently, new problems arise as other groups of humans have arrived on the planet. Thus, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and his team must face these threats.

Other stars that make up the cast of the production are Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.

Kate will play Ronal. She leads alongside Tonowari (played by Curtis) the tribe that inhabits the waters of Pandora’s oceans. According to statements to Empire magazine, the actress revealed details of her character: “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. Is strong. a female warrior Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby, He joins his people and fights for what he loves most: his family and his home.”

This is not the first time that Winslet and Cameron have worked together and that is why the Oscar-winning British actress also referred to this link in that publication: “Jim and I are totally different people now than we were 26 years ago. He is calmer and I am definitely more hyper!

With this announcement and the images of the film from Pandora, the eager followers of Avatarwhose fandom He has been waiting for more than a decade for his universe to expand but, when it begins to happen, they will receive more than a portion soon, since the third, fourth and fifth part have been announced in 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively.