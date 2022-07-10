MGM is developing the serial adaptation of the fantasy novel Highfire From the writer Eoin Colfer in a television series that will have Nicolas Cage as part of its cast giving voice to a vodka-loving dragon.

The live-action series is a crime thriller with a dose of magical realism. Its central character, Highfire (cage), is a vodka-drinking dragon and lover of flashdanceWant was the ruler of the dragons that ruled the land. But now that he has fallen from grace, he is known as see. His life will change when his world meets a human teenager named Squib, who gets into some trouble while dealing alcohol for the local mob, their mutual fight for survival getting mixed up in the most unlikely of friendships.