The new Nicolas Cage series is still running through Paramount + – Spoiler Time
MGM is developing the serial adaptation of the fantasy novel Highfire From the writer Eoin Colfer in a television series that will have Nicolas Cage as part of its cast giving voice to a vodka-loving dragon.
The live-action series is a crime thriller with a dose of magical realism. Its central character, Highfire (cage), is a vodka-drinking dragon and lover of flashdanceWant was the ruler of the dragons that ruled the land. But now that he has fallen from grace, he is known as see. His life will change when his world meets a human teenager named Squib, who gets into some trouble while dealing alcohol for the local mob, their mutual fight for survival getting mixed up in the most unlikely of friendships.
Davey HolmesTV series creator Get Shortyalso produced by MGM for epixis who is behind this new series that mixes the world of True Detective with the of Pete’s Dragon.
It should be noted that the project has been underway since August 2020and was initially intended to be issued via Prime Video. But now, for no reason at all, it is known that the project continues forward with Paramount+ like new display window [vía].