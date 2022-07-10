the move with Ten Hag leaves you speechless

The story of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United is increasingly curious: the Portuguese also surprised the coach Ten Hag.

He had left Juventus to return as a hero to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo. But he was unable to drag the Manchester United towards the Champions League. And the placement in the Europa League cannot leave the Portuguese, the highest scorer in the history of the game, satisfied Big-eared cup.

At 37, Ronaldo does not want to risk being absent from the top European competition. Because every year could be the last to chase other firsts, including the sixth Champions League overall. Thus, the Madeira champion would have asked for the sale to the Red Devils. And a new revelation of The Athletic on his behavior with coach Erik Ten Hag really left everyone stunned.

Ten Hag speechless: Cristiano Ronaldo’s move leaves no doubt

Over the years, even without particular fractures, Cristiano Ronaldo has learned to express your bad mood with gestures that have always led to discussion. Last year, with Juventuspushed not to take the field in the first of A leaguebecause he was waiting to know what his future would be, divided between Manchester United and Manchester City.

A year later, albeit with timing clearly ahead of August twelve months ago, Ronaldo wants to leave United – again -. And it doesn’t matter how much Ten Hag wants to keep it. Indeed, second The Athletic the attacker would never really take the Dutchman into consideration: Ten Hag – we read – would have learned of his player’s will from outside peoplewithout ever having had contact with CR7.

Thus, it now seems in no way possible the stay in Manchester of the former Juventus, who also surprised the new coach, stimulated by the hypothesis of being able to coach him. And the fact that the two never even confronted each other says a lot about Ronaldo’s lack of confidence in the new project wanted by the management, which will have to build the future without him.