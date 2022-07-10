The most used fitness exercises by Sofía Vergara to show off her buttocks and waist at 49

Sofia Margarita Vergara known throughout the world as Sofia Vergara, is a Colombian actress based in the United States. A true Hollywood star and the highest paid actress in the world. Active from 1993, she is especially known for her role in the series ModernFamily.

In June 2014, the Hollywood Walk of Fame committee decided to award him a star for his great career as a professional. In addition to being an actress known throughout the world, she was also noted for her career as a model.

And it is that, Sofía Vergara can boast of multiple cinematographic, commercial successes and also related to the world of fashion. At 49, Sofía Vergara – named in 2014 as one of the most powerful women in the world by the magazine Forbes– shows off a toned body and that is nothing more than the consequence of years of taking care of himself.

There is no trick or cardboard in this. Sofía Vergara looks great at 49 years old for her delicate care of her body. His diet is accompanied by an exhaustive and hard training plan based on the fitness lifestyle.

The keys of Sofía Vergara to show off a toned body

Sofía Vergara is, as has already been highlighted, one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Genetics is partly to blame, but the actress also puts a lot on her side to show off a statuesque figure. on each of the red carpets he attends.

In order to show off a balanced and strong figure, especially in the abdomen, Sofía Vergara undergoes a fitness training routine with a personal trainer. The key is to work mainly on the core to stabilize the whole body, improve posture and avoid back ailments in the future.

The core exercises performed by Sofía Vergara, a star in Hollywood

But working the core allows you, in turn, to have a series of extra benefits:

have a strong back Achieve strong and marked abs Take care of the lower back

Her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, is clear about the secret of Sofía Vergara’s success, who also works a lot on her buttocks, through which she finds a curved figure.

Now, for a lot of genetics… Sofía Vergara’s figure has four characteristics. First, take care of the diet and second, perseverance, effort and a lot of work with the physical exercises that her trainer devises.

When starting a diet or starting a physical transformation process, it is advisable to go to a professional to personalize your routines and help you achieve your goals

Sofia Vergara’s exercises to do gluteus

In addition to the core, Sofía Vergara especially works on the gluteal area. Next we will expose a series of exercises to take care of the core, work the gluteal area and, ultimately, you will be able to reduce the centimeters of your waist, achieving a more profiled body and with greater curves.

It can be done at home, without the need to go to a gym. It only requires a pilates ball, on which you will have to support your feet with your knees bent at an angle of 90 degrees. Next you should raise your shoulders keeping your abdomen firm, trying to touch your feet with your hands and returning to the original position.

Other ways to do sit-ups with a fitball

Crunches with touches on the feet

Simple abdominal exercises. You should lie on the floor and stretch your legs. Then, raise them until they form a right angle, with the soles of the feet facing the ceiling and the arms stretched out, trying to touch the tips of the feet.

Other types of abdominals to tone the core

It is one of the most important exercises in Sofia Vergara’s training routine. With it, reduce her waist and achieve toned buttocks.