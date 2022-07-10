The miracle of ‘The Godfather’

hard to imagine that Francis Ford Coppola He almost didn’t direct ‘The Godfather’, the film that would make him one of the most important filmmakers of the 20th century. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of this brutal work of art, is published in Spain the book ‘The man who could work miracles’, dedicated to a film destined to be forgotten and which, despite everything, is considered by the most prestigious critics in the world to be the best in history. Signed by Ivan Reguera, the book presents unknown details of this formidable production. Since its theatrical release in 1972, ‘The Godfather’, with its Oscars, its music and a cast that includes Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, Diane Keaton and Robert Duvall, has established itself as a favorite among moviegoers. But this film would have been very different if Coppola had turned down the opportunity, if executive Robert Evans had been kicked out of Paramount a month earlier, if the mob had managed to stop filming, and if Al Pacino hadn’t been hired. “It was a miracle that the film was made. The more I researched about the shooting, the more I was surprised,” says Reguera. The author has dedicated years of his life to the investigation, not only because he is a lover of Coppola, but also because of the number of obstacles that the production faced. “Coppola is my favorite director, I have always wanted to write a novel dedicated to The Godfather, but the fascinating thing is not that it is the best in history, but that it could be finished” admits Reguera. Narrated as a fast-paced film and based on rigorous historical documentation, his book shows the corporate power of a vanished Hollywood “Today it’s the executives who decide the scenes and the structure of the scripts. The magic is gone.” In mystery key, the author details the obstacles Coppola faced before even taking the reins on The Godfather because Paramount Pictures wanted to hire a more well-known director. Coppola had established himself as a gifted writer, winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film ‘Patton’ in 1970, but for the best-selling book adaptation of the day, Paramount was looking for directors like Elia Kazan, Arthur Penn or Peter Yates. They finally settled on Coppola because he was young (he was just 32 years old) and they thought he would do as they told him. “He seemed like a director tailored to what the studio wanted in their attempt to manipulate him, but then Coppola did what he wanted,” reveals Reguera.

In a December 2020 interview with Deadline magazine, Coppola said that when he first read Mario Puzo’s novel, on which the film is based, he “wasn’t impressed” and subsequently turned down the opportunity to direct the film. “I didn’t know who Puzo was”Coppola said. “Puzo’s novel was nothing special. It was a mediocre work that Coppola turned into an epic film. It is true that it was a best-selling book, but that does not mean that it is brilliant,” says Reguera. Paramount hired him for $125,000. and 6% of the film’s profits. Given that Coppola was nearly fired three times during filming, his ability to not only finish the film, but lead the subsequent franchise to win a total of nine Academy Awards and gross over $1 billion was truly a miracle. . “That’s why we’ve chosen that title, ‘The Man Who Could Work Miracles’, because it was a miracle that the movie was finished.”

Considered the quintessential gangster tape, ‘The Godfather’ is responsible for creating the modern idea of ​​the mafia. In fact, his success was so great in pop culture that the mob borrowed phrases like “I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse.” Which is pretty ironic, considering the mob went to great lengths to prevent ‘The Godfather’ from ever making it to the big screen. Before filming started, the shoot was attacked by the Italian-American Civil Rights League, a group that opposed portraying Italian stereotypes and managed to get the word mafia out of the film. In their favor they had the collaboration of Frank Sinatra, who performed at an event at Madison Square Garden and raised $500,000 for his cause. “The gangsters started following the producer of The Godfather, Al Ruddy, and broke all the windows of his car. Paramount executive Robert Evans received a phone call from a thug who threatened to injure his son,” says Reguera. , who details the relationship between the mafia and production in several chapters of his work. If the film seemed doomed long before the first clapperboard hit, it ended up coming out ahead thanks to a series of amazing coincidences, like that opening with Michael Corleone. “A friend of Francis was the one who told him that his script was weak in the first scene and he decided to change it. The best thing about Francis was his ability to elevate the script and surround himself with a great team of collaborators around him”, points out Reguera. The man who could do miracles is written from the passion of the film-loving reporter, of the writer tired of recognizing characters on the screen. “Michael Corleone is one of the sublime roles in the history of cinema, but in the hands of another actor, who would not have been Al Pacino, he would not have the depth that we recognize in him” reveals the writer.

Yes one record box office, Oscars, starring roles for upstart actors like Al Pacino and Robert Duvall weren’t enough, ‘The Godfather’ also features the revival of Marlon Brando’s career, for whom the film (along with Last Tango in Paris, released on same year) offered something of a personal rebirth. Brando was barely old enough to be a patriarch (47), but his presence helped trace the bloodline of the narrative. It was, from the moment that Coppola got Brando, that the movie began to undo the curse on him.

In 1972 the classic Hollywood system was changing for a new Hollywood at the hands of directors like Coppola, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. “We live, just like then, times of change in Hollywood. That also motivated me when writing this book.” It is too easy to mythologize.

Who can avoid it?

The Godfather is a film about a generational shakeup, the arrival of a new guard with firm but flexible ties to the old world, the anointing of a new hero, Michael Corleone, for a family’s future. The permanent problem of the law of succession: the maintenance of power. “The film and my novel speak of power, but they also speak of Hollywood,” Reguera finished, offering us a refreshing book to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a monument to Hollywood power.