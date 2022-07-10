The Kardashian sisters have changed their bodies and it is concerning

Lorry Hill is a youtuber expert in plastic surgery. On her channel she analyzes the transformations of the image of celebrities and shares information on the aesthetic interventions they undergo. Like so many other fans of the Kardashian sisters, Hill observed how Kim and Khloé gradually reduced the effect of their Brazilian Butt Lift (surgery that reshapes the buttocks).

Since 2016, thanks to prostheses and fat grafts, Khloé, Kim and Kylie have managed to shape their bodies, making the buttocks the protagonists of the silhouette. With these techniques, they increased the size of their butt making it more and more round, a silhouette with which they exerted an enormous influence on the still prevalent beauty standards.

The buttocks, a turnaround

Well, it seems that after years of work and financial investment to achieve this silhouette, both Kim and Khloé Kardashian are looking to turn the tide. Both have eliminated the volume on the hips and buttocks, keeping only a part of it, visible in profile, with a less rounded and more natural shape. The term for this surgical procedure is Country Club Butt or Skinny BBL, and it’s the diagnosis Hill makes after observing their body transformation in the photos.

The change is accompanied by noticeable weight loss, and this is what is most worrying in the conversation that is affecting social networks these days. Several Twitter users, as well as Lorry Hill herself, warn of the return of the harmful model of beauty based on extreme thinness, known as heroin chic. The risk is that of the glamorization of thinness and extreme pallor, already prevalent in the 1990s and early 2000s, which today can negatively affect minors or the most vulnerable people.

This attitude profoundly contradicts those values ​​of body positivity and mental health in which the fashion industry has tried (or pretended) to recognize itself in recent years. Because it is not only the Kardashians who have to be held responsible for promoting this model of beauty, once again unattainable, but also the catwalks have been heavily criticized for having once again preferred casting of increasingly thin models.

A change of style: from streetwear to the Wasp aesthetic

Kim described her new look as that of a “futuristic Barbie”, but these days it was Khloé’s transformation that attracted the most attention. And while it’s impressive weight loss, it’s impossible not to notice the change in style. In the photo that went viral, Khloé is wearing a white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline on the back. On her face he wears huge square sunglasses. The old money aesthetic – which refers to the vintage allure of the New York high society of the 60s – is not exclusive to her, even Kim in fact mentioned Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet of the Met. A small sign, this, that the references to the fashion of the klan are in the process of transformation. But it’s not just about them.