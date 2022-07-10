The incredible record that Kate Winslet achieved in Avatar: The Way of Water

If we talk about actresses who managed to fascinate the audience, we cannot ignore Kate Winslet. Since she began her career in the film industry, the interpreter showed that her talent is on another level and that she can bring to life any character that crosses her path.

We have seen her shine in productions like titanica, a secret passion, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Y Mare of Easttowna series that aired on HBO and that made her the owner of several awards. In addition to all these successes, he is now preparing to be part of a long-awaited sequel.

The actress will participate in Avatar: The Way of Watera production directed by james cameron It will hit theaters in December of this year. In order to bring her character to life, the performer had to challenge herself and broke an underwater record.

Kate Winslet returns to work with James Cameron after Titanic.

Nothing stops her!: The skill that Kate Winslet learned in the water

When the actress discovered that she would be part of the sequel to Avatar, knew very well that he had to prepare himself and give his best. In this way, she learned to hold her breath for a shocking number of minutes.

In an interview with Empire, the star explained that he managed to develop an ability to hold his breath inside a tank of 900,000 gallons of water. Not a minor fact is that no member of the cast managed to overcome it. “Seven minutes and 14 seconds, baby!”, he expressed with total pride.

“The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman!” Kate Winslet. In the same talk, the interpreter assured that it was really “wonderful” to be under water for such a long period of time, despite the fact that she was well aware that it could be very dangerous.

“It is wonderful. Your mind completely vanishes. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you just look at the bubbles below you… My first words when I resurfaced were: ‘Am I dead?’ Yeah, I thought she was dead,” she commented. In addition to improving her breathing, she also learned to freedive with the help of her husband Ned.

Without a doubt, the interpreter can achieve everything she sets out to do. By owning this time recordhemanaged to surpass the number reached by Tom Cruise when he filmed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. The actor held his breath for six minutes. “It was brilliant and I was so proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again,” she added. Winslet.

In Avatar: The Way of Water, the actress gives life to a leader of the oceanic tribe of the Metkayina. “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still stands with her people and fights for what she loves most, her family and her home,” she detailed.

