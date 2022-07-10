The hints of Johnny Depp for Amber Heard in his new album

Hidden messages? Johnny Depp will release a new album that would involve Amber Heard in his lyrics

After a media trial for defamation against his ex-partner Amber Heardit seems that the actor and singer Johnny Depp still has much more to say about the actress.

In recent weeks, Depp has remained tour with his friend and singer jeff beckwith whom he recently recorded an album that will be released soon.

The album is titled “18” and Depp reportedly wrote two of the 13 tracks which will be released next Friday.

However, some lyrics that include “hints” for Amber Heard have already been leaked, netizens say.

Among the leaked verses is one that mentions “I think you said enough for one ***** night”.

Another mentions “you’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog.” One more, not so subtle: “If I had a penny, it would not reach your hand.”

And although the name of her ex-partner is not mentioned for obvious reasons, users assure that they are verses dedicated to her after a controversial trial.

Focused on your projects

Depp focused mainly on his musical career since the verdict was known, and there is already talk of a new movie where the actor will play a new character.