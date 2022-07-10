The hard and varied training that Tom Cruise follows to be in shape at 59

Tom Cruise surprises in his new film with his physical condition, which seems unchanged more than three decades later – Credits: @Instagram: @tomcruise

Action actor par excellence, Tom Cruise He has accustomed his audience, from all generations, to the most difficult practices and pirouettes while chasing or fleeing from the villain of the day. It is known – or so it is said – that the 59-year-old actor does not accept stunt doubles, and that he himself jumps out of planes, clings to his wing during takeoff or jumps into the water from a height of 35 meters and remains submerged there, while holding his breath for six minutes. The question that crosses adults and children is, how does he do it? His secret is his diverse training, which includes different disciplines, beyond aerobic and resistance work. Fencing, caving, hiking, sea kayaking, jogging and climbing make up its range of activities, according to the magazine Men’s Health.

But, doesn’t performing such varied and different practices prevent you from concentrating on an aspect of training that, by dint of repetition, produces the desired effect? “One of the principles of training is variability. Doing the same thing over and over often leads to a plateau. Do different workouts, in addition, produces greater motivation”, assures THE NATION Martín Colacilli (@martincolacillipf), director of Academia 2 dragons.

To stay in shape, the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick practices fencing, caving, hiking, sea kayaking, jogging and climbing – Credits: @Instagram: @tomcruise

36 years after the premiere of top gunthe actor reappeared in the second part of the saga, Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered in Argentine theaters in May. Over there surprised with his physical condition, which appears to have remained unchanged more than three decades later. “Tom Cruise not only does not age, but seems to improve over the years. She looked great and in great shape when she was in her twenties and she starred in top gun in 1986. And he showed the world that he still looks that way with the recent release of Top Gun: Maverick. How does someone stay on top for almost forty years?”, asks the coach.

Analyzing in detail tom cruise physical activitythe conclusion is that constant variation of your practices is the key. “Training is a good stress for the body. After subjecting it to that stress, our body adapts to be able to withstand a similar stimulus. If we always train the same, the first few days we will see improvements. But, after a few days, we will enter a plateau. to keep improving we must increase and change the stimulus generated by each training”, he details.

Tom Cruise does not accept stunt doubles, he is the one who jumps out of planes or jumps into the water from a height of 35 meters – Credits: @Instagram: @tomcruise

Every training has a series of principles to be followed: principle of effective load stimulus, which does not have to be too much or too little; of the progression, increasing the intensity from less to more; of the load-rest ratio; of the continuity that implies being constant so that it becomes a habit; of the reversibility, according to which the benefits achieved by repetition of loads are lost due to inactivity and overtraining; of the periodicity; of the periodic regeneration that commands to rest a few weeks per year; of the individualization, which indicates personal routines; and of the varietywhich orders to avoid doing the same thing over and over again.

“The way we move transmits energy and youthand not how muscular we are”, highlights Martin Colacilli. To achieve this, he maintains the importance of regularly changing the type of stimulus to which the cardiovascular system is subjected. For variety in training, it is convenient to stimulate speed, power, strength, endurance, flexibility, coordination, balance and agility.

With this objective, from Monday to Friday Tom Cruise performs physical activity. cardio work alternate with weights and machines and the rest of the days practices the most varied disciplines. In this way, your routine changes constantlywhich keeps you motivated and helps to finally mobilize your entire body.

the star of top gun Y Mission Impossible distribute, then, various activities during the week: throughout the days run strength exercises What press on bench, donkey kicks with dumbbells, press shoulder dumbbell, press incline, dumbbell behind-the-neck triceps extension, chest flyes, deadlifts, curl seated dumbbell hammer drill, pulldowns pulley, cable rows, squats, weighted lunges, quad and hamstring machine, press and calf raise.

The rest of the days are dedicated to sea ​​kayak, jogginghiking, caving or fencing. Its benefits? “Fencing improves balance, the reaction, the speed, the power and the alactic anaerobic system; speleology, which is a walk through caves, produces a cardiovascular stimulus low intensity but requires agility; hiking is also a low-intensity cardiovascular stimulus – it puts you in contact with nature and improves oxygenation-; kayaking is a cardiovascular workout that requires strength, produces arm and trunk resistance and activates the back muscles; the jogging it is a medium intensity cardiovascular exercise; and climbing involves force resistance of arms, legs and muscles of the abdomen and back in the eagerness to climb”, explains Colacilli.

Tom Cruise arrives aboard a helicopter to the premiere of the film Top Gun: Maverick (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) – Credits: @ROBYN BECK

brought to everyday reality, a weekly training can be planned in which one activity is practiced per day. It could be a bike day; another day you lift with high intensity; the one that follows, speed; then a circuit of weights and cardio; sink; and the week ends with a run. “A seventy-year-old student has the following weekly routine: Monday stretching; on Tuesdays, swimming pool; on Wednesdays, gymnastics; on Thursdays, running; and on Fridays, swimming”, describes Colacilli. In these cases, the plan follows the same principle that governs the Top Gun actor’s routine, adapted to the tools and possibilities of a person who spends part of the day training.