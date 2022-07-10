“The goal against Porto was the best moment. Messi? …

He spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style ChannelMattia Zaccagni spoke about the retreat in Auronzo di Cadore: “There is a nice environment, you work well and you are finally fresh (laughs, ed): we will certainly prepare the next season in the best possible way. In a short time my life changed in every respect, both on and off the pitch. I am very happy with what has been done so far but I am sure I can give even more“.





Lazio, Zaccagni: “I integrated very well, we joke a lot on Whatsapp”

Last season was full of emotions: what was the best moment? “The goal in Porto against Porto – revealed Zaccagni. Last year was my debut in a European competition, so the first goal is never forgotten. The best match of my career? Verona-Cittadella in 2019. That was a night that changed my life and career. If we hadn’t won that game, we would have stayed in Serie B and I don’t know if I would have landed in Serie A and embarked on the path that has brought me here now. “





On vacation this summer, Zaccagni had the pleasure of meeting Lionel Messi: “What did I tell him? Nothing (laughs, ed). I suddenly found it in front of me, we were at Hard Rock Ibiza. As soon as I saw him, I immediately asked him for the photo, I didn’t tell him why I was very tense“.

Photo Andrea Rosito



After a year at Lazio, Zaccagni has now settled 100% in the group: “In the Whatsapp group we joke a lot, between photos and GIFs. As soon as I arrived at Lazio, after a week I was already integrated thanks to my teammates who immediately welcomed me very well. The city of Rome? Few defects, indeed none. Traffic maybe, although I expected worse“.





Lazio, Zaccagni: “Becoming a father is a very strong emotion”

On his private life he added: “Becoming a father is a very strong and fast emotion. Chiara and I said we wanted to try to have a child and after 2/3 weeks she was already pregnant: it was an indescribable emotion. I am very reserved about my private life, but she, on the other hand, is a little more exposed also for the work she does: let’s say that we have found a meeting point, our own balance. She is a fantastic woman, whoever knows her knows it. I am proud to have her by my side, she has given my life so much positivity “.





Lazio has a history full of champions: who is Zaccagni inspired by? “I vaguely remember Lazio Nedved, even though I was very young at the time. A point of reference for me, however, between past, present and future, is Property“. On the contrary, is there any young player in the squad in which the playmaker sees himself again? “I totally see no, but in Romero I notice that wickedness and the right mind to reach high levels. On the breakthrough in football then it always depends from person to person, you have to be good at managing situations well and staying with your feet on the ground “, revealed Zaccagni.

To conclude a madness made by one of his fans: “I remember that one summer a Verona fan came to my town in Bellaria to get my shirt signed“.