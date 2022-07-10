Share

If you are an architecture student and need to prepare plans, these web pages can help you in the process.

Until recently, do House plans or from a specific place required special programs that you had to install on your PC, without forgetting the essential knowledge of architecture. However, all this has changed, so that it is now much more easy, fast and accessible than you imagine.

Currently there are various websites and apps to make plans that offer you endless tools and very complete functions.

Best of all, they are totally free and do not require knowledge in architecture. In this opportunity, we present you some of the best websites to make plans for free.

Best websites to make plans totally free that you should try

There are many websites to make planseach one has unique features and functions that differentiate it from the rest. Since 2D and 3D design And till AR integrationthese are the best options you can try today.

home styler

One of the more options complete and powerful from this list is home styler. It is a online tool developed by the creators of autocad and revit with which you can design the rooms of your home and create the ideal distribution of your furniture.

The platform offers you the possibility of view plans in 2D and 3Din addition to offering you some default templates for your plans. Of course, the user experience is unique, allowing you to customize all aspects of the plane.

Floor Plan Creator

Following with the best websites to make plans it’s the turn of Floor Plan Creatoran online platform that allows you create plans from scratch in a very way easy, fast and comfortable even if you are an amateur or have no knowledge of architecture.

Once you enter, you choose the option of create a project and automatically all the tools it offers will be displayed. you can get one 2D and 3D view of your planas well as choosing different structures depending on the room, the elements that make it up and printing it as soon as you finish it and running it.

floor planner

If you are looking for a tool to create plans online and totally free, floor planner is an option to consider. As its name implies, you can create plansas well as plan and distribute spaces and visualize them in 3D.

It stands out for its ease of use and does not require advanced knowledge or a very complex learning curve. As if that were not enough, it has integration with third-party applications such as Magic Plan with which you can measure your home and combine it so that your plans and compositions be totally accurate.

Ikea Home Planner Tool

Ikea is a leading company in furniture and decorations worldwide, something you probably already knew. However, do you know his Home Planner Tool? It is a tool designed for non-specialized people with which you can design the interior of your home or office and achieve the style of your dreams.

This platform offers some pre-made templates that you can apply to different spaces in your home such as the bathroom, the kitchen, the bedrooms or the living room, even for your office. It should be noted that the furniture and decorative elements they are your own so they will always be at hand in your online store.

5D Planner

With a very similar operation to that of other web pages to make plans that we have commented on this list, 5D Planner is presented with a platform for fans. Thanks to your very simple and friendly operationas well as its availability in Spanish, is perfect for create your plans.

You can use the 2D mode to create floor plans and design furniture and other elements of your home or use the 3D mode for a more realistic view from any angle. Likewise, it allows you furnish and personalize all sections such as colors, patterns and materials to achieve your perfect design.

Roomle: Platform for visual 3D / AR product configuration

All websites to make plans that we have recommended in this list, Rommle It is, without a doubt, the most extensive and complete of all. Starting because it is a suite of specialized programs to make plansrender views and even develop views in Augmented Reality (AR) online.

This does not mean that you must have great previous knowledge, in fact, it is very easy to use and getting used to it is not too demanding a challenge. You can take a look at your 3D designs to see how the whole process goes.

If we should highlight something Rommle is his decorative sectionwhere you will find more than 11000 different options that you can use to find the finish you want. You can complement it with Augmented reality to place furniture and objects in your room, becoming the definitive tool to create your plans.

HomeByMe

Last but not least, HomeByMe It is a perfect alternative for amateurs as well as professionals. design and decoration. Create your plans in 2D and 3D is very easy, being able to develop your projects from scratch or with any of the preloaded templates that the platform offers you.

You may add different elements to your rooms such as windows, doors, walls and even create your own floors for a totally custom finish. Although it is totally free, you only have 3 projects and 3 realistic renders in this version. If you want more, you will have to go for the premium option.

Now you can do the plan of your house or office Y remodel spaces to your liking with these websites to make plans. Best of all, they are totally free and you don’t need to be an expert to do it.

