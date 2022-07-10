The best-selling Audi now in Spain has almost 3,500 euros discount to remain number 1

The Audi Q3 It was the best-selling model of the German firm in Spain in June, once again. The SUV of the brand with the four rings is sweeping our country. The Q3 starred 1.020 trades last month, being the 26th best-selling model of Audi. A position that it also occupies in the general ranking of 2022. Between January and June it has enrolled 5,081 units.

A success that Audi they intend to maintain. And it does so by offering very interesting discounts like the one it proposes this July on its website.

Audi Q3

Audi offers for the Q3

Because the official rate of the Audi Q3 in its access version it is 42,240 euros. Nevertheless, Audi proposes on its website a formula called ‘future option’ in which it allows access to the range from €38,830.12 in cash or €36,330.12 financed. Of course, keep in mind that, although this second option allows choose what to do after four years with the last installment of €23,128.52, you will end up paying €45,260.5 if you decide to pay it.

In any case, you will be taking one of the best SUVs on the market. A model that measures 4.48 meters long, 1.856 meters wide Y 1.58m tall tallwho leave a battle of 2.68m and a trunk 530 liters expandable up to 1,525 litres.

This is the cheapest Q3

That in the mechanical section it moves with a solvent motor 2.0 TDI that develops 150 hp power and 340 Nm of maximum torque. It is managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. The only thing that fails is that it does not have an electrification system.

However, it makes up for it with some excellent performance. speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 222km/h., with a combined consumption of between 5.1 and 5.5 liters per 100 km. It is a highly recommended version for those who usually do many kilometers a year.

Audi Q3

And attention to the equipment. The cheapest Audi Q3 already includes: