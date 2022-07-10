the beginning of the end, on the road

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1) is a 2010 fantasy-adventure-drama film directed by David Yates, seventh and penultimate chapter of the saga of the same name (2001-2011) produced by Warner Bros in turn film adaptation of the novels written by JK Rowling and based on the first part (chapters 1-24) of the seventh novel that concludes the official saga of the Hogwarts wizard. The film sees Yates director for the third time – after directing the previous chapters Order of the Phoenix (2007) and Half-Blood Prince (2009) – along with screenwriter Steve Kloves, already featured in all films except Order of the Phoenixfollowed by executive producers David Heyman and David Barron together, for the first time, by JK Rowling herself.

Starting from a budget of around 175 million euros, the film got it a global gross of approximately 960 million dollars resulting in a box office success. Third film of the saga for collection and inserted in the 13or place in the ranking of the highest-grossing films in history of cinema, garnered critical acclaim with 77% positive professional reviews on the site Rotten Tomatoes and the score of 65/100 on Metacritic. Between the awards there are two nominations for the Oscars 2011 (best special effects And best scenography) and two others ai BAFTA (best makeup And best special effects) of the same year.

Confirmed is the majority of the cast of the first six films (reviews here) with new entries: young people Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan), Clémence Poésy (Fleur Delacour) e Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley) are joined by established actors Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Michael Gambon (Albus silente), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Timothy Spall (Peter “Wormtail” Minus), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Brendan Gleeson (Alastor Moody), David Bradley (Remus Lupine), Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks), George Harris (Kingsley Shacklebolt), Julie Walters (Molly Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley), Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley) e John Hurt (Ollivander) with the addition of Bill Nighy (Rufus Scrimgeour), Domhnall Gleeson (Bill Weasley), Andy Linden (Mundungus Fletcher), Rhys Ifans (Xenophilius Lovegood), Dave Legeno (Fenrir Grayback), Nick Moran (Scabior), Peter Mullan (Corban Yaxley), Sophie Thompson (Mafalda Hopkirk), David O’Hara (Albert Runcorn), Jamie Campbell Bower (Gellert Grindelwald), Warwick Davis (Unci-Unci), Michelle Fairley and Ian Kelly (mother and father of Hermione Granger) more voices from Toby Jones (Dobby) e Simon McBurney (Kreacher).

PLOT England, late 20th century. The now seventeen year old wizard Harry Potter has become the symbol of the hope of the magical world in the face of the advance of Lord Voldemort and its Death Eaters. With the killing of Albus Dumbledore, senior principal of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and following the elimination of the corrupt Minister of Magic Rufus Scrimgeour, The Dark Lord has practically extended his fearsome dominion over the wizarding world and is proceeding to the subjugation and extermination of the rebel wizards, humans / muggles and half-bloods. But between his ambitions and Voldemort stands another obstacle: his wand, as a ‘twin’ to Potter’s, will never be able to kill the young wizard, therefore the Dark Lord is determined to look for a more powerful one to permanently eliminate the young enemy. Meanwhile Harry, fully and bitterly aware of being the only one able to stop Voldemort, still prey to the inner torments linked to the latest emotional losses and in a desperate and heroic attempt to limit the next ones, sets out to carry out the mission entrusted to him by the deceased. Professor Dumbledore: find and destroy the Horcruxes, objects / living beings in which Voldemort has enclosed pieces of his soul, obtaining immortality as long as they are intact. Two of these horcruxes have already been destroyed in the past, and helping the teenage wizard on the difficult and winding journey in search of those who remain will still be his best friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Between new and shocking revelations that undermine the most solid friendships, spectacular chases and magical clashes between the Death Eaters and the resistance represented by the members of the Order of the Phoenix THE FINAL CLASH BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS HAS BEGUN!

ANALYSES Right from the start, through a fast-flowing action, the viewer is introduced to what promises to be the strengths of the concluding chapter. The director focuses on the inner torments of the young protagonist and on the suggestion of a dark atmosphere where the gothic thriller touches the horror. The seventeen-year-old magician faces with painful awareness the destiny of being a symbol of resistance and at the same time a cause of heroic sacrifice for anyone who supports him. The difficulties that characterize the mission entrusted to him for the defeat of the enemy are the fuse to rekindle doubts and tensions that once again put a strain on the most sincere friendship. Spectacular chases and duels to the sound of spells they are reduced to a minimum and slowed down by short intervals to describe the rise and domination of the dark forces on the system aimed at the physical and psychological elimination of the minimum but irreducible Resistance. New, intriguing and shocking revelations, a brief but essential space granted to adolescent love in the growth phase, some comic elements and a new, heroic and tragic emotional loss towards the end enrich and enliven a reductive plot compared to the pages but more than satisfactory as the first half of the finale of a saga that guarantees emotions and intrigue.

“A beautiful place to stay, with friends! Dobby is happy: she is with her friend Harry Potter. “



MAGIC AND GROWTH The seventh and final novel in the fantasy saga Harry Potter set in the 90s of the twentieth century and written by JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), published on 21 July 2007 and in Italy it was published on 5 January 2008 by the publisher Salani, translated by Beatrice Masini with illustrations by Serena Riglietti. Translated into 77 languages ​​- including Latin and Ancient Greek – is one of the most anticipated books in the world and breaks all records: with 11 million copies sold in 24 hours in the US and UK alone up to 72 million worldwide in the first weekend it becomes the best-selling book and the most popular work in the history of publishing.

The first of the two films taken from the book retraces the events of chapters 1-24: Voldemort’s gradual conquest of power in the wizarding world, the Order of the Phoenix’s clandestine actions as Resistance to the forces of Darkness, Harry, Ron and Hermione’s journey to find and destroy the Horcruxes, and important new revelations about the past of Albus Dumbledore. As in the previous chapters, Beatrice Masini’s translation is smooth even when she dwells on the context and is able to concentrate the emotions, and above all the tensions that accompany the events of the young fugitive protagonists, in more than accessible expressions.

Excluded from the context – only a few brief hints at least in this first narrative section – is the School of Hogwarts, and the narration proceeds through isolated external environments – cities, woods, coasts, countryside – in style on the road maintaining a general feeling of dark tension perfectly in line with the corruption and fear that characterizes a society dominated by evil that winds and corrupts. The description of the rise of Darkness in every branch of the political and social system is perfectly balanced with the mission entrusted to the three adolescent wizards. The growing fear of repression by a corrupt government is reflected in the growing difficulties that awaken new tensions and jealousies that once again undermine the strongest of friendships. Few but inevitable elements of romanticism and comedy precede new and intriguing revelations in turn preceded by new, heroic and painful emotional losses which tended to permanently temper the tormented soul of the protagonist in view of the final battle.

Director David Yates



A FINAL ‘CUT’ The shooting of the seventh film in the saga took place in 2009, coinciding with those of the eighth and final chapter, but already in the spring of 2008 Warner had announced that the novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows would have had, unlike the previous ones, a transposition divided into two films. This choice due to reasons of an artistic nature had the consequence the search for a cliffhangeror rather a narrative device to act as an ideal bridge between both films. After evaluating four different proposals – words of Yates himself – it was decided to end the first final chapter with chapter 24 of the novel, that is with Voldemort who steals Elder’s wand from Dumbledore’s tomb. To better understand this choice, the manufacturer’s words are indicative David Heyman:

“We were undecided between two different endings for the seventh film, and in the end we chose the one that felt most exciting, and in my opinion the bravest, in the sense that it is not what most viewers expect. We wanted to give a sense of completeness, on the one hand, but also the idea that the story does not end like this. We did some rehearsals, but then Steve came up with a different ending, which we felt was the right one. “

The screenwriter Steve Kloves he decided to narrate the story from the point of view of Harry Potter and choosing a gender context road movie with the protagonists forced to constantly move from one place to another while the place par excellence of the previous chapters, Hogwarts, is hardly mentioned only once. As for dividing the book into two films, so too the choice of the screenplay led to novelties that make fans of the books turn up their noses: cuts and additions even greater than the pages to focus on certain topics and make each of the two chapters self-sufficient as a film.

The more than tested interpretations prove to be capable even with only silent close-ups to reflect the doubts and inner torments that explode from tensions into real conflicts typical of full adolescence. The choice of a more open context – never like now – to the exteriors that leaves little room for the interiors maintains the suggestion of a gothic that at times touches the real horror. The spectacularity of the special effects revives chases and magical duels here reduced to a minimum to give more space to introspection. All the elements on which Yates focuses can make both readers loyal to the pages who don’t like too many cuts turn up their noses and keen-minded cinephiles who cannot avoid perceiving narrative holes that would have required more attention.

But once again can help consider the film for what it intends to appear of the production: a tense first half of the final chapter that wants – and fully succeeds – to focus attention on the tensions that, in view of the final clash, forge and temper a friendship that now seemed consolidated but that the increasingly constant proximity of the evil can always undermine by re-emerging doubts and uncertainties that are at the basis of the age of the young protagonists.

CUPOUS AND INTRIGUING.

THE SAGA CONTINUES AND ENDS …