the acoustic concert is thrilling [VIDEO]

This wonderful unplugged performance by Billie Eilish with her brother really gives a new idea of ​​her Maybe many of you are used to thinking of Billie Eilish as a noisy, tamarra and a bit “messy” singer who loves to jump around and play with her image even on “dank” and “dark” tones. The side of her that unfortunately often goes unnoticed is the most delicate and poetic one, moreover characteristic of songs like When the Party’s Over And Ocean Eyes. In this splendid acoustic show dating back to last month and held in Germany, in Bonn, we can admire its full extent. Billie and brother Finneas they play several of their classics (written together, we remember) in an unplugged version, with piano and acoustic instruments, in a unique atmosphere.

The performance is also the right occasion to bring out the crystalline and precise vocals of the singer, who here plays on melodies with vocalizations and melisms from expert vocalist and that would be the envy of the most famous female pop stars. Really, in short, the video to show to the few detractors of her who can still be found around.

The tracklist includes artist classics such as the two aforementioned songs, Everything I Wanted and also a particular “Latin” version of Bad Guy. But there are also lesser known songs such as idontwannabeyouannymorand (this is the title). And second album titles like Happier Than Ever And Your Power. A truly splendid performance: enjoy it.

