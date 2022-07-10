The 50 years of Sofia Vergara, the woman who allowed her to be pigeonholed to become the highest paid actress on television | People

“Whoever says age doesn’t matter is lying. Of course I would like to be young forever.” That’s how clear Sofia Vergara said it to this newspaper a few years ago. It doesn’t matter how strong this Colombian woman, born on July 10, 1972, has: the actress and model has not managed to stop the clock of the years. The 50 are already here. What has stopped the most powerful Latina in Hollywood and one of the highest paid stars in the industry are the inevitable traces of the passage of time. Good proof of this is in her Instagram account, from where Vergara gives the world numerous summer inns. She’s okay, now in a white one-piece instead of the bikinis she used to wear in the ’90s. But the same body, the same tone and, above all, the same humor. Because if there is any way to understand the unusual power of the interpreter of modern-family It is precisely her humor, the one she uses to say things clearly as her character as Gloria Delgado, the color note of the Pritchett family, always did.

Throughout the 11 seasons of this series, Gloria Delgado got Sofia Vergara four Screen Actors Guild awards, in addition to four Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and what might seem like fleeting fame by exploiting the stereotype . There would be a lot to talk about fleeting fame, because it’s been more than 30 years of career since she became known, first as a model, presenter and then actress. But of course, the beginnings were in the Hispanic market, and for those who want to see a dazzling discovery overnight, that does not count. “I can not complain. Here I have found all the papers that I have needed and more”, Vergara has reiterated in countless interviews.

It is not surprising that she was grateful when these works made her the best paid actress on television for seven consecutive years, with annual income that then exceeded 35 million euros per year (depending on the season) between the series, her participation in America’s Got Talent and some other commercial campaign. In her last year as the highest-paid performer, 2018, she earned 37.3 million euros, almost four more than in 2017 and far behind the second, Kaley Cuoco, the actress who played Penny in the now-defunct The Big Bang Theory and that he earned 21.5 million euros that year.

But her luck does not blind her. Vergara knows that even with her success there is a dearth of opportunity for Hispanics in Hollywood. “And it’s not easy to get something off the ground,” he said even then, perhaps thinking about the miniseries that will finally see the light of day, Griselda, where plays Griselda Blanco, also known as The godmother, The queen of cocaine either the black widow, the Colombian woman who headed the largest drug cartel in the 1970s and 1980s. A series of the creators of narcs where Vergara is the protagonist, but also its executive producer.

Another stereotype for the actress, sometimes criticized among those in her profession for this reason because, as the Mexican Kate del Castillo ventured to say with viperine tongue, “I love her very much but not all of us have the look by Sofia Vergara. She said it wishing for non-ethnic roles for the Hispanic performers or with envy. Vergara, the daughter of a rancher and a housewife, would also prefer more variety, but, as she says, she is not afraid of the stereotype. “I have this accent and I paid a lot of money to take it off when I didn’t understand why Penelope [Cruz] or salma [Hayek] they hadn’t. But it didn’t work”, she has commented with sincerity, putting in the sack those other Hispanics who also defend her leaving Hollywood.

Sofia Vergara and her husband, fellow actor Joe Manganiello, at the ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine Oscar party in 2017. GTRESOLINE

It is the same paste with which she talks about herself. She is always smiling, those who think that her life seems to be taken from a postcard, especially when she appears arm in arm with fellow actor Joe Manganiello (45 years old), may think twice. One of Vergara’s brothers was killed in a brawl in Colombia, at which point she decided to say goodbye to her native country. Another was deported from the United States for drug problems. In addition, this blonde by birth, brunette from the boat, married at the age of 18 and two years later she was already divorced and with a son, Manolo.

About to turn 31, Vergara’s son is also involved in the industry and the actress allows herself to joke about the small age difference with her offspring, assuring that more than once and more than twice they go to dinner together with their respective partners. “My best success as the dentist I never was: that my son doesn’t have a single cavity”, she laughs at the life who never finished her degree because the lights of Hollywood got in her way.

There have been more obstacles in these 50 years. Thyroid cancer that made her even more careful about what goes into that body. And that public battle for hers, her own embryos, in which her boyfriend, the businessman and sometimes actor Nick Loeb, got her involved, a dispute that, after more than five years of fighting, she ended up winning. In April 2021, a Los Angeles court rejected Loeb’s last resort so that she could use that genetic material that they both froze when they were a couple.

Even so, Sofia Margarita Vergara’s smile goes ahead, dedicated to her 26 million followers on Instagram and beyond. The same as her qualifiers that always accompany her as “the best paid actress”, “one of the most beautiful” or “one of the most influential Latinas”. And all thanks, according to the Vergaraland or blog that his son recorded a while ago, to Colombian food. “Well, I am very aware of what I eat, that it is healthy, of the creams that I use and of the exercise that I do. Although I also like Italian food, ”she added, it is not known if I eat that peccadillo that she agreed to confess.