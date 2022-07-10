Terror on the film set: Shootings of famous movies marked by accidents

The shoots involve all kinds of challenges for the actors and the crew, ranging from the technical to the creative. Although large productions usually have everything under control, something can always go wrong

La Nación made a compilation of five moments of terror that were experienced on film sets for the most diverse reasons: from accidents to police events. Check out the dramatic experiences of these actors on the set of famous movies.

The Eagle of the Lost Legion (2011)

A year before his famous leading role in “Magic Mike”, Channing Tatum suffered an accident during the filming of “The Eagle of the Lost Legion”. The film was filmed in Scotland and there were very low temperatures, to the point that the production had to take measures so that the cast did not suffer from hypothermia.

One of these measures was to throw hot water on the pants. But “hot” and “scalding hot” are not the same thing. Tatum recalled the episode in an interview with Howard Stern, who asked him about what happened: “I understand that you were freezing and that someone gave you a cup of hot water but that you use it, but did not warn you that it was boiling.”

The actor confirmed it and recounted his reaction: “I started to hyperventilate and scream.” Despite what happened, he did not blame the assistant: “Poor man, he spent 13 hours going up and down a hill with a huge bottle of water that was boiled elsewhere to keep me warm all day.”

Due to this accident, he burned his private parts and, he explains, he panicked: “Did you see when you burn your finger and it doesn’t stop burning? Well, the same thing happened to me, but for half an hour, and I started having a panic attack, it was the worst thing that happened to me.

Terror in Amityville (2005)

When lurid anecdotes of horror movies are revealed, it is often suspected that it is a promotional strategy, but there was indeed a police incident that happened during filming.

Melissa George, one of the protagonists, told Radio Free Entertainment what happened: “We were filming in the boathouse and the police came. They were in the water there, and they said they found a dead body that had floated to the surface. We were like, ‘Awesome! That makes everything so much more comfortable in this movie!’”

Ryan Reynolds, for his part, assured that they did not have a very good time at night: “Many strange things happened on that shoot, many members of the production always woke up at 3:15 without explanation, at the same time that those atrocities happened in the house. It seems to me that it was something unconscious, one read the script and suddenly you woke up at that time, I guess it had to do with that.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010)

David Holmes was working as a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe when, while rehearsing a stunt, he fell badly and broke his neck. The man did not feel his legs and then they confirmed the worst: he was paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite the terrible accident that changed his life, he managed to get ahead and today he makes a successful podcast. In addition, he commented that he is still in contact with Radcliffe and that the actor helped him raise money to meet medical expenses.

On what happened to him and what stuntman work entails, he mused: “You shouldn’t go to work unless you’re willing to hope that there’s a chance it won’t go well, and you may not get a second take. . I paid the ultimate price for doing what I love, but I will always say: ‘I was a specialist in the field, I went to work, I took that risk, I took that money’”.

Nothing Is What It Seems (2013)

Playing an illusionist, Isla Fisher seemed to be giving an amazing performance locked in a tank of water. But it was not fiction: she really was drowning after being hooked to a chain that had to be broken.

“I had a near-death experience (…). I was trapped in the water. I started getting really scared and asking to be taken out of there, but everyone thought she was Meryl Streep when she was actually drowning me,” she recounted to On Demand Entertainment.

“The only thing I could think about at that moment was my body, my own autopsy, and although we had gone through the safety protocols many times, we never thought of a signal or ‘safe word’ in case I needed it” he explained.

Good Boys (1990)

Michael Imperioli had the opportunity to be part of this cinema classic, when he was just beginning his career. In one of the scenes, he was scripted that, while he was holding a glass, he would be killed. Everything was choreographed, but the mistake was that instead of giving him a prop cup, they gave him a glass one.

In dialogue with the writer Glenn Kenny for the book “Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas”, the actor reported that when he fell, the glass caused a deep cut on his hand. Arriving at the emergency room, the thing became tragicomic, since his shirt was full of fake blood.

“They thought I had real holes in my chest and I was trying to explain to them that I didn’t and that I needed them to look at my hand. I told them: ‘I’m in a movie, I just cut myself somewhere else’, but they didn’t believe me, and I had to wait for them to treat me later”.

In some cases, the accidents ended in the worst way: Deaths on film sets: Scenes that ended in tragedy