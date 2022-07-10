Terminal Menu author responds to negative reviews from Chris Pratt

The author of this novel is the basis for chris prattAmazon Series Championship station list Talk about the negative comments on the show.

car cata former US Marine whose novel was published in 2018, appeared in tucker carlson tonight On Friday, host Tucker Carlson noted that there seems to be a big discrepancy between critics’ reaction to the drama and that of other viewers. The show, which debuted earlier this month and focuses on Navy SEAL James Reese’s insight into the circumstances behind his platoon’s ambush, has a 95 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the rating of critics is only 43 percent.

When asked for his opinion on the matter, Carr seemed to suggest that politics was to blame. “It aligns perfectly with everything I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now,” Carr said. “It seems to have attracted quite a few of these critics.”

He continued, “The 95% viewership rating and ratings make it all worth it. We didn’t do it for the critics. We did it for those in the arena. We made it for the soldier, sailor, pilot, and Marines who went to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they can sit on the couch and say, ‘Hey, these guys are working. They strive to do something special and make a show that speaks to them. And that 95 percent rating lets them know we’re at least close.

Carr, who executive produced the series along with Pratt and Antoine Fuqua, read excerpts from various reviews and said one reviewer even asked about a show like station list. This led this author to poke fun at you “calling that series #1 on Prime Video.”

in Review station listAnd the the hollywood reporterChief TV critic Daniel Feinberg used a holiday kitchen analogy, writing, “It’s the entertainment equivalent of a charred hockey puck, with the same limited range of flavor and aesthetic.”

The cast also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Riley Keough.