Taylor Swift soon marries, her marriage to actor Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and fiancé Joe Alwyn are getting married. This is what the English tabloid The Sun reports, according to which there was also a very confidential marriage proposal.

Wedding in sight for Taylor Swiftor at least this is what The Sun reports. The British weekly would have announced the singer’s wedding with the actor Joe Alwynwith whom she has a love affair since 2017. No mention from those directly involved who have neither confirmed nor denied the news.

The secret marriage proposal

The British tabloid revealed that the singer would only wear the engagement ring in private settings and that not many weeks ago there would have been a wedding proposal in a big way, although the news would have been made known only to a very intimate group of friends. of the couple. According to a rumor close to Taylor Swift and her partner, the intent would be to preserve such an important moment, avoiding it becoming public knowledge: “They want to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. It is just their thing and if and when they go to the altar there will be no magazine to follow the wedding. It will be simple and elegant, just like them. ”

The bond between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The two have been engaged since 2017, but have always tried to preserve their privacy, minimizing appearances together and also on social networks by sharing as little as possible of their private. Yet theirs is a lasting relationship, which has matured over time to the point of thinking about sharing the rest of life together. Joe, in addition to being a famous actor, interpreter of films such as “La Favorita”, “Boy Erased”, “Mary Queen of Scots” and also protagonist of the series “Conversations with friends” based on Talking among friends, one of the best known novels by Sally Rooney, he was also co-author of the album “Folklore”, one of the great hits of Taylor Swift, where however he appeared under the name of William Bowery. It was revealed by the singer, close to her biopic about her available on Disney Plus, which tells the ascending parable of one of the most famous and award-winning stars in international music.