T-shirt: this is how the “bachelor’s shirt” became a cult item for everyone

The T-shirt is the fashion item that everyone in the world has in their closet. Evergreen of the wardrobes of every season, always present on stage, on the set and wherever there is a star (worn both by the star herself and by her fans, who often opt for the promotional T-shirts of their idols), the short-sleeved t-shirt is the Peter Pan of fashion. In short, an eternal young woman. Yet this garment has several years of age: 118 to be exact, even if only the final two digits are perceived. Eighteen – that is the most beautiful and toned age par excellence – is what seems to characterize this shirt. Instead, more than a century worn very well, born as it is in 1904. Let’s discover together all the various steps of the rosy career of the T-shirt, starting first from the name, which derives from its particular design: the shape is precisely that of the letter T. Born as a shirt for bachelors, initially designed to be worn under clothing (as an undergarment then), it was Hollywood stars such as James Dean and Marlon Brando who consecrated the trendy garment shirt to show off in any fashion sauce. By now the T-shirt has been totally cleared by the exclusivity of the underwear sector, fully entering both casual and elegant wardrobes. For example, a trend that in recent years has established itself on the red carpet is that of the combination of tailored trousers and blazers and basic t-shirts or decorated with graphic prints, to be worn as an under-jacket. Here is the story of the most loved garment by rock, independent cinema but also pop, Hollywood and Silicon Valley (under the iconic Mark Zuckerberg sweatshirt, there is always an equally iconic T-shirt). There are also those who wear a maxi shirt as a mini-dress, for example the influencer Alice Campello. Image from Alice Campello’s Instagram profile